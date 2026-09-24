BCIC Debuts Historic Tax Credit Map & Rehab Guide

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) has launched a public interactive map and a one-page Historic Rehab Tax Credit Cheat Sheet to help property owners identify buildings with existing historic designations, understand possible federal and Texas tax-credit pathways, and contact the appropriate agencies before work begins. Image courtesy of BCIC

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) has launched a public interactive map and a one-page Historic Rehab Tax Credit Cheat Sheet to help property owners identify buildings with existing historic designations, understand possible federal and Texas tax-credit pathways, and contact the appropriate agencies before work begins.

The site documents 306 historic sites across Brownsville. Based on existing designation records, 278 show a potential pathway to both the federal and Texas programs, while 28 show a potential Texas-only pathway. Users can search by property name, address, or district, review the designation records behind each result, and follow links to official source material.

“Brownsville has remarkable historic buildings, but tax credits can be hard to navigate,” said Cori Peña, President and CEO of BCIC. “The map and cheat sheet help owners see whether a property may have a path to tax credits and exactly who to contact before work begins. That can turn preservation plans into reinvestment while protecting what makes Brownsville distinct.”

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The federal program provides a 20 percent credit for qualified rehabilitation expenses. The Texas program provides a 25 percent credit. Projects that satisfy the requirements of both programs may pursue both credits, potentially totaling up to 45 percent of costs eligible under both programs, but each credit is reviewed and approved separately.

The cheat sheet gives owners a six-question readiness checklist, a four-step review path, and current contact information for the City of Brownsville Historic Preservation Office, the Texas Historical Commission, and the National Park Service. It also emphasizes that beginning regulated work before required review or approval can put some or all of a credit at risk.

The map and guide are informational planning resources. A mapped property does not guarantee eligibility or approval. Property owners

should confirm requirements with the appropriate agencies and consult qualified tax, legal, design, and preservation professionals before relying on a credit or beginning work.

View map and cheat sheet