Four Illegal Aliens Charged With Election Fraud

Cliff Sanon, 39, an illegal alien from Haiti, and Trinidad & Tobago national, Sade Guppy, 37, a lawful permanent resident. Images courtesy of US DOJ

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US Department of Justice

Four aliens, including 2 illegal aliens, have been charged with election-related crimes.

“Our sovereignty as a nation belongs to the American people and no one else,” U.S. Attorney Metcalf said. “Anyone, including illegal aliens, who votes illegally in our elections will be prosecuted for corrupting our democracy.”

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“Voting by noncitizens is illegal and has real consequences for the American public,” said HSI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Nathan Abel. “Every unlawful ballot can undermine confidence in the election process and diminish the voices of American citizens. HSI Philadelphia remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate election-related fraud and help protect the integrity of U.S. elections.”

Cliff Sanon, 39, an illegal alien from Haiti who has been residing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of submitting a fraudulent voter registration application. According to the complaint, Sanon allegedly submitted a voter registration application in February 2026 in Philadelphia County prior to the May 2026 primary election, despite being a citizen of Haiti and not an American citizen. The complaint further alleges that this was among eight fraudulent voter registration applications submitted by Sanon, who also voted in the November 2022 election. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of five years of imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

ilea Ochoa-Perez, 43, an illegal alien from Mexico who has been residing in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was charged by information with two counts of voting as an alien. According to the information, Ochoa-Perez allegedly illegally voted in Chester County in the November 2022 and November 2024 general elections, even though she was a citizen of Mexico at the time of both elections and not an American citizen. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of two years of imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $200,000 fine, and a $50 special assessment.

Trinidad & Tobago national, Sade Guppy, 37, a lawful permanent resident, was charged by information with one count of voting as an alien. According to the information, Guppy allegedly illegally voted in Philadelphia County in the November 2022 general election, even though she was not a United States citizen. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of one year of imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $100,000 fine, and a $25 special assessment.

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Mexican national, Eduardo Gallardo Maldonado, 66, a lawful permanent resident, was charged by information with one count of voting as an alien. According to the information, Maldonado allegedly illegally voted in Philadelphia County in the November 2024 general election, even though he was not a United States citizen. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of one year of imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $100,000 fine, and a $25 special assessment.

These cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

The charges and allegations contained in the criminal complaint and information are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Updated September 24, 2026