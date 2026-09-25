Edinburg EDC to Connect Franchise Brands With Local Investors Nov. 13th

The EEDC will host The Franchise Connection: Meet Your Match on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. at the ACE Center, 315 W. McIntyre St. in Edinburg. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation will bring prospective franchise owners, investors, and franchisors together in November for an event designed to connect established brands with people interested in business opportunities in the Edinburg market.

The EEDC will host The Franchise Connection: Meet Your Match on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. at the ACE Center, 315 W. McIntyre St. in Edinburg.

- Advertisement -





The event will give prospective franchise owners and investors an opportunity to meet directly with franchisors interested in expanding their brands into Edinburg. Organizers said participants can learn more about franchise ownership and take part in matchmaking conversations focused on potential business opportunities.

Raudel Garza, executive director of the EEDC, said the inaugural event is intended to introduce established franchise brands to the Edinburg market while demonstrating the city’s interest in attracting additional investment and business concepts.

“The inaugural Franchise Connection is about putting Edinburg in front of established franchise brands and showing them that we are committed to attracting new concepts and investment to our community,” Garza said.

“We want franchisors to see the opportunities that exist here and recognize Edinburg as a place where their brands can establish a presence and grow,” he added.

- Advertisement -







The Franchise Connection is part of the EEDC’s broader economic development efforts to support entrepreneurship and create opportunities for businesses considering entry into the Edinburg market.

For prospective entrepreneurs, the event will provide direct access to franchise representatives and information about franchise ownership. For participating franchisors, the gathering will provide an opportunity to meet individuals interested in investing in established business concepts and operating them locally.

Registration includes breakfast, networking opportunities, and franchisor matchmaking. Advance registration is required because seating is limited, according to the EEDC.

As part of registration, prospective participants will complete a brief series of questions. The information is intended to identify people interested in franchise investment and help organizers facilitate relevant matches between prospective owners or investors and participating franchisors.

The matchmaking format is designed to create direct conversations between the two groups rather than limiting the event to general presentations. Participants can use those discussions to learn about potential franchise opportunities and determine whether there is mutual interest in further conversations.

The EEDC said the initiative supports its continuing work to encourage entrepreneurship and provide pathways for new-to-market brands and prospective business owners to consider Edinburg for future investment.

The Franchise Connection: Meet Your Match begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the ACE Center in Edinburg. Participation requires advance registration, and availability is limited.

Those interested in participating can register at:

https://form.jotform.com/262146354725155