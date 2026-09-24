Brownsville Debuts First-Ever Maker Faire for Space Fest 2026

he City of Brownsville Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Brownsville Public Library and the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, will host the first-ever Brownsville Maker Faire as part of Space Fest 2026. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – September 24, 2026 – The City of Brownsville Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Brownsville Public Library and the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, will host the first-ever Brownsville Maker Faire as part of Space Fest 2026.

The Maker Faire kicks off with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the George Ramirez Performing Arts Academy. The full event runs between September 24 and 26, bringing together makers, creators, entrepreneurs, students, families, and innovators for a celebration of creativity, technology, and hands-on learning.

Event Schedule:

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September 24: 5:00–8:00 p.m.

September 25: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

September 26: 4:00–10:00 p.m.

Makers Wanted!

Makers, creators, inventors, artists, engineers, entrepreneurs, educators, and innovators are invited to exhibit their work and share their talents with the Brownsville community. Areas may include STEM, robotics, engineering, arts, crafts, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics, and more.

Interested makers can learn more and apply at: brownsville.makerfaire.com

The Brownsville Maker Faire will provide an opportunity to showcase local talent, connect with the community, and inspire the next generation of innovators.

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The event is made possible through the support of the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, Brownsville Public Library, community partners, sponsors, and the City of Brownsville.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Courtesy image