Nuevo León Governor Announces 51st INDEX National Manufacturing Convention in Monterrey

Nuevo León Governor Samuel García enthusiastically announces two major upcoming events in a video posted on his social media accounts: the 51st INDEX National Convention, scheduled for October 28–30, 2026, in Monterrey, bringing together leaders in export manufacturing, and the Santa Lucía International Festival, running October 20–November 2, featuring a special musical performance on October 28. García also discussed developments involving the Colombia–Laredo International Bridge and cross-border infrastructure. Photo captured from a social media video posted by Governor Samuel García.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MONTERREY, Mexico — Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda has announced that Monterrey will host the 51st National Convention of INDEX from October 28–30, 2026, bringing together executives, government officials, academics and manufacturing industry representatives to discuss the future of export manufacturing in North America.

In a video promoting the convention, García expressed enthusiasm about hosting the national gathering and said registration had already sold out.

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The National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry, known as INDEX, organizes the event and represents multinational companies that manufacture products in Mexico for international markets.

According to the official convention website, the 2026 theme is “The Evolution of Manufacturing in North America.”

García said the gathering will address innovation, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and competitiveness. He also mentioned discussions on international trade infrastructure and the Colombia–Laredo border crossing.

INDEX describes its annual convention as an opportunity for executives, business organizations, public officials and academic representatives to examine the challenges and opportunities facing advanced manufacturing.

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The organization reports that its membership includes more than 1,400 multinational companies operating in Mexico. According to INDEX, its industry accounts for 62% of Mexico’s national exports and supports approximately 3.3 million direct jobs and more than 6 million indirect jobs.

The convention will be held at the SAFI Metropolitan Hotel in San Pedro Garza García, part of the Monterrey metropolitan area.

The official schedule begins October 28 with registration and a welcome reception. Conferences and an industry exhibition are scheduled for October 29 and 30, followed by a closing dinner.

The convention website identifies several government officials among its invited participants, including Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Energy Secretary Luz Elena González Escobar, Labor Secretary Marath Baruch Bolaños López, and National Customs Agency Director Héctor Alonso Romero Gutiérrez.

Other listed invitees include Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Mexico’s environment secretary; Altagracia Gómez Sierra, coordinator of the Regional Economic Development and Relocation Advisory Council; and Cameron Mackay, Canada’s ambassador to Mexico.

The convention takes place as Nuevo León reports continued manufacturing and export activity.

In an October 6 economic report, the Nuevo León government said the state recorded $33.1 billion in exports in the first half of 2026, an increase of 18.2% from the corresponding period in 2025.

The state government also reported 31,585 manufacturing jobs created between January and August 2026.

Nuevo León Economy Secretary Betsabé Rocha Nieto said the state’s industrial base includes manufacturing companies, skilled workers and supplier networks serving international markets.

Governor García also invited convention participants to attend activities associated with Monterrey’s Santa Lucía International Festival, which overlaps with the manufacturing gathering.

INDEX said the convention will provide a forum for examining manufacturing competitiveness, technological development, and the changing industrial environment in North America.

The official event website is https://convencion.index.org.mx/.