STC Offers FREE ESL Classes for Students

South Texas College is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to eligible residents of Hidalgo and Starr counties, made possible through an Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) grant. ESL instructor Roberto Martinez Jr. (above) guides ESL students recently at STC’s Pecan Plaza campus. STC Image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to help eligible residents of Hidalgo and Starr counties strengthen their communication skills, build confidence and pursue new opportunities in the workplace.

Organized through Continuing Education and Workforce Development, the courses are funded by an Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) grant and provide beginner, intermediate and advanced instruction free of charge for prospective students.

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Qualifying students receive 80 hours of English instruction, a free textbook and online learning resources. Interested residents can begin by scheduling an orientation and placement through STC’s ESL webpage or visiting the Continuing Education office for assistance.

Mauro Hernandez, a program coordinator overseeing curriculum and instruction for the grant, said the classes address a challenge many students face, which is having some knowledge of English, but feeling unprepared to use it at work or during a job interview.

Placement testing helps staff group students with others who have similar English skills, creating an environment where beginners can participate without feeling discouraged by more experienced speakers, Hernandez said.

“One of the qualities that our program as well as our teachers represent is placing a priority on ensuring students come out of these classes prepared, but out of that preparedness comes confidence,” Hernandez said. “We make sure they are in a comfortable environment where they feel that they are learning along with other people who are also learning right beside them.”

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For ESL student Rosa Ayala, the support offered by STC is helping her work towards goals she once felt were limited by her English.

With a college education from Mexico and aspirations in real estate, Ayala said she sometimes struggled to participate in workplace conversations.

Ayala began taking ESL classes at STC last November after learning about them from a friend. She had been paying for courses herself before receiving a call about the opportunity to take additional instruction for free through the grant.

Now, nearly a year into her studies, she said she values the encouragement she receives from instructors and the opportunity to learn alongside students of different ages.

“Sometimes I had to leave meetings because I couldn’t speak very well,” Ayala said. “Now here I am, almost one year since I began at STC and to be honest, I am very happy here. It’s such a blessing to know that I am working to improve a major challenge I have faced in the workplace.”

Roberto Martinez Jr., a Continuing Education ESL trainer, said students bring skills and ambitions to the classroom. Strengthening their English can help them put those abilities to work while setting an example for their children and their families.

Martinez said he encourages adults to remain committed, regardless of their age or how long learning takes.

For those who feel uncertain about returning to school, Hernandez said staff members are ready to guide them through the process.

“I know it’s scary. I know the idea of reentering the college system can be intimidating,” he said. “But we are here to help that process and put you on the right track to success.”

For more information, to schedule an orientation and placement test or to check eligibility requirements, visit STC’s ESL webpage at southtexascollege.edu/cpit/courses/personal/esl/.

Information source: STC