MAKE BREAST HEALTH A PRIORITY: DHR Health’s imaging team members are ready to help women over 40 get their mammogram screening at any one of their convenient locations in McAllen, Edinburg, Weslaco, and Brownsville for just $99 throughout the month of October. Make breast health a priority and make an appointment today. Call (956) 362-7503. A doctor’s referral is required.

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Rio Grande Valley, Texas – October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” and DHR Health is encouraging women to prioritize their breast health by offering their annual mammogram screening special.

Starting October 1–31, 2026, DHR Health will offer a mammogram screening special for only $99. The screening includes digital 3D (three-dimensional) tomography imaging with a radiologist interpretation. To take advantage of this special, a referral from a health care provider must be provided. Women 40 years or older with no symptoms are eligible for the $99 mammogram screening special.

DHR Health uses 3D mammography, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis, to enhance the accuracy of early detection. Unlike traditional 2D mammograms, 3D imaging captures breast tissue in thin layers, allowing radiologists to examine it in greater detail. The result is clearer images, improved detection of small cancers, and fewer unnecessary callbacks.

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Continue reading the full story at:

https://megadoctornews.com/dhr-health-offers-mammogram-screening-special-during-breast-cancer-awareness-month/