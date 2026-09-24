Nearly 62,000 Pounds of Trash Removed During Texas Coastwide Cleanup

This year, 6,106 volunteers participated in the cleanup to help keep Texas beaches beautiful by removing nearly 62,000 pounds of trash from the coast. Image courtesy of Texas GLO

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AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced the results of the 2026 Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Fall Cleanup on Saturday, September 19, 2026. This year, 6,106 volunteers participated in the cleanup to help keep Texas beaches beautiful by removing nearly 62,000 pounds of trash from the coast.

“The Texas Coast was my home for over a decade and as Land Commissioner I am dedicated to ensuring our beautiful beaches are preserved for future generations,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The GLO’s Adopt-a-Beach program serves as the backbone of our cleanup, conservation, and beach safety efforts. I am thrilled the volunteers across the coast showed up in droves to support this important cause –picking up nearly 62,000 pounds of trash. I want to thank the Adopt-A-Beach volunteers for their commitment as well as this year’s state sponsors for their vital support. Together, we can keep our beaches clean, conserve important marine habitats, and strengthen our coastal communities.”

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, over 600,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up more than 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches. Image courtesy of Texas GLO

This year’s sponsors included Chevron, SLB, Valero, ExxonMobil, ONEOK, Garner, Texas Coastal Management Program, NOAA, Ocean Conservancy, and SESCO Cement.

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The next Adopt-A-Beach cleanups are scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2027 on South Padre Island, Saturday, February 6, 2027 at the Coastal Bend. Coastwide cleanups will take place Saturday, April 17, 2027 and Saturday, September 18, 2027. To stay up-to-date on upcoming Adopt-A-Beach events, sign up for the Adopt-A-Beach newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, over 600,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up more than 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.

To learn more about the GLO’s Adopt-A-Beach Program, click the button below:

ADOPT-A-BEACH PROGRAM

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Information source: Texas GLO