Edinburg Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal McAllen Overdose

The McAllen Police Department has Arrested Vanessa Denise Rico, 48 years old, of Edinburg, Texas, on two (2) counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance following an investigation into the death of a 39-year old McAllen man. Image courtesy of McAllen PD

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McALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Police Department has Arrested Vanessa Denise Rico, 48 years old, of Edinburg, Texas, on two (2) counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance following an investigation into the death of a 39-year old McAllen man.

McAllen Officers began an investigation on April 10, 2026, when Officers and Investigators responded to the 1600 block of Dove Avenue, in McAllen, Texas, in regard to a report of an unresponsive male.

Officers located a man deceased at the scene. A forensic examination determined death was caused by recent drug use.

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During the course of this investigation, Investigators of the McAllen Police Department identified Vanessa Denise Rico as the source of the controlled substance. A search warrant was executed at Rico’s residence in Edinburg, Texas and 1.85 grams of cocaine, along with packaging equipment, was seized. A magistrate in the McAllen Municipal Court determined probable cause was established to issue warrants of arrest for Vanessa Denise Rico for:

• Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Third Degree Felony ($5,000 bond)

• Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 (Cocaine), Second Degree Felony ($5,000 bond)

Rico was arrested on September 23, 2026 on both felony warrants and arraigned in the McAllen Municipal Court on September 24, 2026. She was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond.

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Anyone with information about this crime or similar crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). You can remain anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the “P3 Tips” smart phone app.