Fun Awaits at Market on Main in McAllen, Sept. 26th 

Market on Main is back and ready to welcome the community for its fall season in Downtown McAllen. Main Street will once again transform into a lively outdoor market featuring more than 300 vendors, live music, food, drinks, and family-friendly activations. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







McALLEN, Texas – Market on Main is back and ready to welcome the community for its fall season in Downtown McAllen. Main Street will once again transform into a lively outdoor market featuring more than 300 vendors, live music, food, drinks, and family-friendly activations.

Residents and visitors can shop from a variety of vendors offering handcrafted goods, boutique fashion, jewelry, home décor, specialty items and more, all while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Downtown McAllen. The free, pet-friendly event offers something for all ages and provides an opportunity to support local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Street Closures for Upcoming Market on Main September 26, 2026

- Advertisement -



Closure will be in effect for less than 24 hours

With Market on Main in full effect, plan to seek alternate routes on Saturday, September 26, 2026 as Main Street will be closed from Gumwood to Beech Avenue, from 2:00p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This closure will help secure the street and surrounding area for businesses, vendors and participants of this fall’s Market on Main event.



Free parking will be available in the garage next to Casa de Palmas, located at 101 North Main Street. Thank you for helping the Traffic Operations Department keep all participants and attendees safe during this event.

For more information, visit Explore McAllen: https://www.exploremcallen.com/

For questions on closures, call the Traffic Operations Department at (956) 681-2715.

- Advertisement -







EVENT DETAILS:

WHO: ​Explore McAllen, McAllen Chamber of Commerce, Retail and Business Development Department, Visit McAllen

WHAT: ​Market on Main: Featuring more than 300 vendors, live music, artists, food, drinks, and family-friendly fun

WHEN: ​Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 6:00p.m. – 9:00p.m. (New expanded hours)

WHERE: ​Downtown McAllen | Main Street between Beech Avenue and Gumwood Avenue, and Archer Park