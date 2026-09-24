TDI Launches Transparency Tool to Track Home Insurance Decisions

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) launched a new webpage that gives Texans insight into why home insurance companies decline, cancel, or don’t renew certain policies by ZIP code. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) launched a new webpage that gives Texans insight into why home insurance companies decline, cancel, or don’t renew certain policies by ZIP code.

“Texans deserve to know what’s happening in their insurance market and why. This new tool puts more information directly in consumers’ hands and advances our commitment to greater transparency across the Texas insurance market,” said Insurance Commissioner Amanda Crawford.

After entering their ZIP code, consumers can get the reasons insurance companies declined, canceled, or didn’t renew a policy in their area. The page also shows the number of active policies and the counts of nonrenewals, cancellations, and declinations reported by companies.

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TDI will update the page at least quarterly and plans to expand the resource later this year with auto insurance insights.

This enhanced transparency stems from House Bill 2067, passed in 2025, which requires insurance companies to report this information to TDI and provide written explanations when they decline, cancel, or don’t renew a home insurance policy.

Have a question about insurance? Call the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.

Information source: Texas Department of Insurance (TDI)

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