Mission EDC Launches Statewide Search for Next Chief Executive Officer

Mission EDC is seeking its next chief executive officer to lead economic development and business recruitment efforts. Applications close November 18, 2026. Image for Illustration purposes / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — October 19, 2026 — The Mission Economic Development Corporation (Mission EDC) has launched a search for its next chief executive officer, seeking an experienced leader to oversee business recruitment, investment, workforce development, and economic expansion in one of the Rio Grande Valley’s growing cities.

Applications will be accepted through November 18, 2026. Interviews and selection are expected in January 2027, with the new CEO scheduled to begin work in March.

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The position offers an annual salary ranging from $165,000 to $190,000, depending on qualifications, along with an executive benefits package.

Mission EDC serves as the economic development arm of the City of Mission, which has a population of 88,992. The organization operates with an annual budget exceeding $8.2 million.

The Mission EDC Board of Directors selected Edinburg-based Altiva Management Group to conduct the recruitment process.

According to the organization’s announcement, the board is seeking a CEO who can complete business recruitment and expansion projects, manage public funds responsibly, and establish partnerships in the United States and Mexico.

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“This Board is running a search that is open, documented, and fair to every candidate,” said Richard Hernandez, president of the Mission EDC Board of Directors.

“We want the strongest economic development leaders in Texas to look hard at Mission, because this chair is one of the best jobs in the profession,” Hernandez added.

The incoming executive will oversee an established portfolio of economic development facilities and initiatives.

Among them is the 55,000-square-foot Center for Education and Economic Development (CEED), which houses entrepreneurship and educational programs and includes a partnership with the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí.

Another major asset is the 160-acre Mission Expressway Business Park, currently home to 36 companies.

The Anzalduas International Bridge also plays a central role in the organization’s economic development strategy, serving as a commercial gateway to Mexico and supporting industrial recruitment opportunities.

Recent investments identified by Mission EDC include ZERLUMA’s $50 million aluminum recycling and manufacturing facility and the $27 million Shops at 495 retail development.

The organization also reported a $6 million expansion by Ecoat.us, expected to create 45 jobs while retaining another 80 positions.

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of senior leadership experience in economic development, business development, commercial real estate, public administration, finance, or municipal management.

Preferred qualifications include a master’s degree, Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) or Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) credentials, and professional fluency in English and Spanish.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and initial application through ⁠Altiva Management Group’s recruitment portal.

All applications must be submitted online and will be handled directly by the recruitment firm.

Mission EDC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.