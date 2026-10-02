City of Pharr’s 2026-2027 Start of the Produce Season, Oct 8th

The City will host the 13th Annual Start of the Produce Season at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Pharr International Bridge, located at 9900 S. Cage Blvd. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr is gearing up to welcome the 2026–2027 Produce Season at the Pharr International Bridge, celebrating the people, partnerships, and trade that keep fresh produce moving across the border and onto tables across the country.



The City will host the 13th Annual Start of the Produce Season at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Pharr International Bridge, located at 9900 S. Cage Blvd.



The annual celebration brings together city and bridge officials, produce growers, importers, distributors, industry leaders, consumers, and community partners from both sides of the border to recognize the beginning of another major season for agriculture and international trade.



As one of the nation’s key land ports of entry for trade with Mexico, the Pharr International Bridge serves as a critical link in the North American supply chain. The bridge handles more than 65% of the nation’s fresh produce imports from Mexico and facilitates more than $50 billion in annual trade, reinforcing Pharr’s role as a major hub for commerce, logistics, and economic activity.



The produce season represents much more than the movement of goods. It highlights the farmers, businesses, transportation partners, customs professionals, and communities that work together to keep fresh food moving efficiently from the fields of Mexico to grocery stores and tables throughout the United States.



This year’s celebration will once again feature the 5th Annual Taste of Trade, where attendees can sample fresh and flavorful dishes prepared by local restaurants and businesses using produce that crosses through the Pharr International Bridge.





DETAILS

WHAT: 2026-2027 Start of the Produce Season & 5th Annual Taste of Trade

WHEN: Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 10 AM – 12 PM

WHERE: Pharr International Bridge (9900 S. Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577)

Courtesy image