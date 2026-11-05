Literacy Texas and The PossAble Dream Adult High School to Host South Texas Literacy Symposium, Nov. 6th

The PossAble Dream Adult High School and Literacy Texas will co-host the 2026 South Texas Literacy Symposium on Friday, November 6, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

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PHARR, Texas – The PossAble Dream Adult High School and Literacy Texas will co-host the 2026 South Texas Literacy Symposium on Friday, November 6, 2026. This free professional development event will provide Texas nonprofit professionals, educators and volunteer tutors with opportunities to learn strategies and best practices for supporting adult and family literacy in South Texas.

Topics will encompass adult basic education, English language learning, high school equivalency, digital literacy and workforce readiness.

During lunch, the symposium will feature a panel discussion titled “Connecting the Dots: Adult Literacy and Workforce Development in the South Texas Region,” exploring how education providers, workforce partners and community organizations can collaborate to strengthen career pathways for adult learners and address regional workforce needs.

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The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Ceci Gomez, Site Coordinator at The PossAble Dream Adult High School, and feature the following panelists:

Eladio Jaimez , Associate Provost of Community Relations, Texas State Technical College, and Harlingen CISD Board Trustee

, Associate Provost of Community Relations, Texas State Technical College, and Harlingen CISD Board Trustee Daniel P. King, Ph.D. , Founder and Board President, The PossAble Dream Foundation

, Founder and Board President, The PossAble Dream Foundation Tino Villarreal, City Commissioner, City of Brownsville

Thanks to grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission, the symposium is free to anyone interested in advancing adult and family literacy, with a particular focus on instructors, educators and volunteers serving adult learners through community-based organizations and nonprofits.

Visit the Literacy Texas website to learn more and register.

WHEN: Friday, November 6, 2026

8:15 AM – 3:30 PM WHERE: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton McAllen

1800 S. 2nd Street

Information source: PossAble Dream Adult High School