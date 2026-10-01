Healthcare Alliance Recognizes Texas Oncology Investment in Valley Cancer Care

Maritza Gonzalez, founder and director of the Texas Healthcare Alliance Chamber of Commerce, presents a plaque to Dr. Guillermo Lazo, Area Medical Director for the Rio Grande Valley and a Texas Oncology physician specializing in medical oncology and hematology, during the grand opening of Texas Oncology McAllen West. Photo by Texas Border Business. Photo by Mega Doctor News (MDN) / Texas Border Business (TBB)

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Maritza Gonzalez, founder and director of the Texas Healthcare Alliance Chamber of Commerce, recognized Texas Oncology’s continued investment in Rio Grande Valley cancer care during the Sept. 29 grand opening of the Texas Oncology McAllen West clinic.

Speaking during the ceremony, Gonzalez said the new facility expands specialized cancer services available to patients and families in the region.

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“The opening of McAllen West represents an important investment in the future of healthcare in our region,” Gonzalez said. “It strengthens access to specialized cancer care, supports the growing needs of patients and families, and helps ensure that residents of the Rio Grande Valley can receive high-quality treatments within their own community.”

Gonzalez said the Texas Healthcare Alliance Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting and advancing healthcare excellence across local communities through innovation, collaboration, and efforts to improve patient outcomes.

She also discussed the chamber’s Cancer Resource Coalition, which she said consists of seven nonprofit organizations that provide free services to cancer patients and their families.

According to Gonzalez, those services include wigs and financial assistance for food, medical visits, copayments, and other needs faced by people affected by cancer.

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Gonzalez recognized the physicians, nurses, clinical teams, and operational leaders involved in patient care and said Texas Oncology has shown its commitment to the Rio Grande Valley by offering cancer care, support services, and access to treatment options closer to patients’ homes.

As part of the ceremony, Gonzalez presented Texas Oncology with a plaque on behalf of the Texas Healthcare Alliance Chamber of Commerce recognizing the organization and the opening of McAllen West.

Dr. Guillermo Lazo, Area Medical Director for the Rio Grande Valley and a Texas Oncology physician specializing in medical oncology and hematology, received the plaque. Texas Oncology’s physician profile confirms Lazo practices medical oncology and hematology and serves patients at both its McAllen and McAllen West locations.

The new 15,000-square-foot facility includes a PET scanner, a full clinical laboratory, 15 examination rooms, four physician offices and 20 infusion chairs, including one private infusion room, according to information presented during the grand opening.

Gloria Perez. Photo By MDN / TBB

Gloria Perez, practice director in McAllen, thanked the chamber representatives for their recognition and said the opening represents both an expansion and a new stage for Texas Oncology in the region.

“While today marks the grand opening of McAllen West, it also marks a new beginning,” Perez said. “It opens new opportunities to serve our patients and begins a new chapter in our longstanding commitment to the Rio Grande Valley.”

Perez also welcomed patients, civic leaders, business partners, healthcare colleagues, friends and community members who attended the celebration.

“Thank you again for being here, for supporting Texas Oncology and for celebrating this important milestone with us,” Perez said.

The formal program was followed by the ribbon-cutting and tours of the McAllen West facility, where guests were invited to see the new space and meet members of the Texas Oncology team.

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