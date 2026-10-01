Big Adventures, Small Budget: Affordable After-School Fun!

At $25 per semester, ASP provides families with an affordable after-school option. Students must be actively enrolled at a participating school to attend its ASP, while pre-K students may participate when an older sibling is enrolled. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) is providing students with a structured and engaging way to spend their afternoons through its After School Program (ASP) and there is still time to enroll your children.

Designed to serve students across eight McAllen Independent School District campuses, ASP gives families a dependable place for their children to go when the school day ends. The program runs until 6 p.m., with PARD coaches meeting participating children as they are dismissed from class and guiding them into the program. Children remain on campus in a setting designed especially for them, locations include:

• Alvarez Elementary • Escandon Elementary • Fields Elementary • Jackson Elementary • McAuliffe Elementary • Sam Houston Elementary • Wilson Elementary • Garza/Lark Community Center

“Our children have so much to discover beyond the classroom, and we want to make sure they have places where they can learn, play and grow,” said Mayor Javier Villalobos. “The After School Program gives McAllen youth that space while bringing City programming directly into the communities where our families live and work which is something we can all be proud of.”

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ASP fills the afternoon with activities that keep students moving and engaged, from arts and crafts to outdoor recreation and McSports, which gives kids the opportunity to partake in events such as Run4Success, Punt-Pass-Kick and Pitch, Hit & Run.

“Every part of a child’s day is an opportunity to help them thrive, and the hours after school are no different,” said City Manager Isaac J. Tawil. “We want our children to have a place where they feel safe, supported and encouraged to be active, have fun and build healthy habits. Having our Parks & Recreation team there each afternoon shows we are investing our time and resources directly into the young people who will shape the future of our community.”

At $25 per semester, ASP provides families with an affordable after-school option. Students must be actively enrolled at a participating school to attend its ASP, while pre-K students may participate when an older sibling is enrolled.

“For us, the After School Program is about creating a place where children feel like they belong,” said Parks & Recreation Director Denny Meline. “Our coaches lead activities and become familiar faces that children see, trust and look forward to bonding with each afternoon. It is through those relationships that we see children begin to open up, build confidence and create connections, whether it is finding the courage to join a game, asking for help or cheering on a teammate. Those small moments can stay with a child long after they leave the program and that’s what makes this work so meaningful.”

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Families interested in enrolling their children in the ASP can register online at mcallenparks.net or in person at the PARD’s Main Office, located at 2001 Trophy Drive. Registration is also available at the Lark, Las Palmas and Palm View community centers. For more information, call (956) 681-3320.

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