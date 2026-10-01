Texas A&M McAllen Hosts Aggieland Saturday, Oct. 10th

The Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen (HECM) will host Aggieland Saturday in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Image curtesy of TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER AT McALLEN

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McALLEN, Texas – The Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen (HECM) will host Aggieland Saturday in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event takes place each spring and fall semester and serves as an open house experience for the community to:

● Explore undergraduate degree programs ● Tour the campus ● Meet faculty and staff ● Learn about financial aid and scholarships ● Begin the application process.

Aggieland Saturday in the Rio Grande Valley brings faculty, staff and students together to give community members a closer look at the HECM’s small campus design, time-honored Texas A&M traditions and supportive campus resources, including Aggie Assurance, which pledges to cover tuition for eligible low- and middle-income Texas families.

“Aggieland Saturday in the Rio Grande Valley is a great opportunity for students and families to explore our campus, meet our Aggie community and see everything we have to offer,” said Ernest Aliseda ’88, chief operating officer and associate vice president of the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen. “Held just twice a year, this event offers students considering Texas A&M a firsthand opportunity to walk through our campus, connect with future professors and envision themselves as part of our community. It’s a chance to go beyond simply learning about Texas A&M and discover what it truly means to be an Aggie.”

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Students at the HECM meet the same admission requirements as students in College Station, providing local students the opportunity to pursue nationally recognized undergraduate degrees and earn the symbolic Aggie Ring close to home, while also gaining access to the Aggie Network of more than 630,000 former students.

The HECM reflects Texas A&M University’s longstanding commitment to expand world-class educational opportunities to students throughout South Texas. Texas A&M is ranked No. 1 among public universities in Texas and No. 12 nationally by The Wall Street Journal, and is also designated as a Research 1 (R1) university and Association of American Universities (AAU) member.

The Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen’s admission deadline for Spring 2027 is Oct. 14, 2026, and for Fall 2027 the deadline is March 1, 2027.

The open house event will be held at the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen at 6200 Tres Lagos Blvd., McAllen, TX 78504. Guests are encouraged to register for the event at tx.ag/RGVAggielandSaturday.

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To learn more about the HECM, visit mcallen.tamu.edu or contact the Texas A&M Rio Grande Valley Prospective Student Center.

Information source: TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER AT McALLEN

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