Weslaco EDC’s New Logo Puts Growth Front and Center

Weslaco EDC is proud to unveil a new logo, slogan, mission and vision that reflect the organization’s progress and Weslaco’s economic momentum. More than a visual change, the new identity represents a continued commitment to creating opportunities, supporting businesses and building a stronger future for the community. Courtesy logo. bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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WESLACO, Texas — Growth starts small, builds steadily and eventually reaches a point when it is ready to be seen. For the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation, that point has arrived.

Weslaco EDC is proud to unveil a new logo, slogan, mission and vision that reflect the organization’s progress and Weslaco’s economic momentum. More than a visual change, the new identity represents a continued commitment to creating opportunities, supporting businesses and building a stronger future for the community.

A Logo Rooted in Growth

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At the center of the new logo is a bold, upward-reaching “W,” representing Weslaco, economic progress and the community at the heart of the organization’s work.

The green leaf represents new opportunities emerging, businesses growing and investments creating lasting impact. It is also a tribute to Weslaco’s agricultural roots and a nod to the farming heritage that shaped the city’s earliest growth and continues to inform its identity today. The blue and green color palette represents trust, stability, prosperity and responsible growth. These are qualities that guide Weslaco EDC’s work with businesses, investors and community partners.

Cultivating Opportunity Together

The new slogan, “Growing Business. Cultivating Community.” captures the connection between economic development and community prosperity.

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Just as plants require sunlight, water, fertile soil and clean air to thrive, businesses depend on infrastructure, skilled workers, access to capital and supportive leadership. Weslaco EDC helps bring these elements together through partnerships that create the right conditions for businesses and the community to grow.

A Renewed Mission and Vision

While Weslaco EDC’s fundamental purpose remains unchanged, its renewed mission and vision more clearly define the organization’s priorities and the future it is working to build.

Mission:

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation cultivates a thriving, sustainable economy where opportunity takes root. By attracting industry, advancing strategic investment, supporting business growth and creating quality jobs, we empower companies to invest, expand and succeed, transforming opportunity into lasting prosperity and strengthening Weslaco’s position as the Rio Grande Valley’s business center.

Vision:

To be the Rio Grande Valley’s most trusted, forward-moving economic development partner, positioning Weslaco to attract investment and opportunity from national and international markets.

Growth That Can Be Measured

Over the past three fiscal years, Weslaco EDC has supported 96 projects, helped create 1,070 jobs and generated $59.7 million in capital investment.

That momentum can also be seen at the Mid Valley International Industrial Park, where 122 buildable acres are creating opportunities for industrial development. Weslaco EDC also continues to invest in workforce training, entrepreneurial development and grant programs that help local businesses strengthen their operations and prepare for future growth.

“This new identity reflects both the economic momentum we are experiencing and the future we are working to cultivate,” said Steven M. Valdez, Executive Director of Weslaco EDC. “It communicates to businesses and investors that Weslaco has fostered and witnessed sustainable growth, while reaffirming our commitment to creating quality jobs, supporting local businesses and ensuring that investment produces lasting benefits for our community.”

New Look. Same Commitment.

For businesses, investors, brokers, developers and site selectors, the new identity presents Weslaco EDC as a knowledgeable, responsive and trusted partner ready to support investment and expansion. For local businesses, community partners and residents, it reinforces the organization’s commitment to resources, collaboration and shared progress.

Although the logo is new, Weslaco EDC’s commitment remains the same: attracting industry, advancing strategic investment, supporting business growth and creating quality jobs while positioning Weslaco to attract opportunities from across the nation and around the world.

The new identity will roll out from August through September 2026 across Weslaco EDC’s website, social media platforms, brand video, printed materials and other communications. During the transition, the public may see both the former and new logos as materials are updated.

The mark is new. The momentum is real. And Weslaco’s next chapter is already taking root.

About the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation cultivates a thriving, sustainable economy by attracting industry, advancing strategic investment, supporting business growth and creating quality jobs. Through these efforts, Weslaco EDC empowers companies to invest, expand and succeed while strengthening Weslaco’s position as the Rio Grande Valley’s business center.