Governor Hosts Texas Jobs Council Meeting

The Governor was joined by Council Co-Chair and Teamsters Southern Region Vice President Brent Taylor, Texas Association of Manufacturers President Tony Bennett, and other members of the Texas Jobs Council. Photo: Office of The Governor

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott hosted a meeting of the Texas Jobs Council at the Governor’s Mansion and received an update on the Council’s work to strengthen Texas workforce development and help more Texans access in-demand, high-paying jobs. He also signed a proclamation declaring October 2-9 Manufacturing Week in Texas.

“Texas ranks number one in the United States for the most new jobs and number one for the most economic opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “We have to maintain that status by ensuring Texas can provide the skilled employees that our employers need. That is exactly what we’re trying to achieve with this Jobs Council, as business and labor come together around a shared mission to meet the high demand for skilled workers.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas as the hottest state in America for business and labor opportunities and its standing as the number one state for new jobs, business expansion, and business climate. He touted the demand for high-skilled labor like electricians, pipe fitters, welders, plumbers, and truckers. Photo: Office of The Governor

Governor Abbott created the Texas Jobs Council in March to develop legislative recommendations and actionable items that can be implemented through executive or agency authority. In June, the Governor directed four state agencies to act on the Council’s first set of recommendations. The Council has met for several months and today briefed the Governor on input they’ve gathered from Texans across the state on the development of these legislative recommendations.

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During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas as the hottest state in America for business and labor opportunities and its standing as the number one state for new jobs, business expansion, and business climate. He touted the demand for high-skilled labor like electricians, pipe fitters, welders, plumbers, and truckers. The Governor also noted the Council’s early recommendations to open clearer pathways into high-demand jobs, give Texas students earlier exposure to career training, and strengthen workforce readiness. These and other recommendations will be part of the Council’s final report ahead of the 90th Texas legislative session.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott signed a proclamation declaring October 2-9 Manufacturing Week in Texas.

The Governor was joined by Council Co-Chair and Teamsters Southern Region Vice President Brent Taylor, Texas Association of Manufacturers President Tony Bennett, and other members of the Texas Jobs Council.