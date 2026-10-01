Build Mission Fund Applications are Now Open

Mission EDC has officially opened applications for the fourth year of the Ruby Red Ventures – Build Mission Fund, continuing an investment we’ve made year after year in the businesses that call Mission home. Image for illustration purposes. Bgd courtesy image

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







MISSION, Texas – Mission EDC has officially opened applications for the fourth year of the Ruby Red Ventures – Build Mission Fund, continuing an investment we’ve made year after year in the businesses that call Mission home.

Over the first three years of the program, Mission EDC has committed $675,000 to local businesses, helping entrepreneurs invest in facility improvements, equipment, expansion, working capital, job creation and the long-term growth of their businesses.

Because supporting small business is about more than providing funding. It’s about giving established businesses the resources to take their next step, reinvest in our community and continue building their future right here in Mission.

- Advertisement -



Now, they ready for Year Four.

Eligible Mission businesses can apply for up to $15,000 in grant funding through the Build Mission Fund.

🔗 Apply and learn more: https://www.missionedc.com/grow-your-business/programs/ruby-red-ventures-build-mission-fund

When Mission businesses grow, Mission grows with them.

- Advertisement -







Apply Here!

Courtesy image