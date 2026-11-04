El Metro Offers Free Bus Rides for H-E-B’s 38th Annual Feast of Sharing in Laredo

El Metro Transit System will provide free bus rides on all routes Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., allowing residents to travel at no cost during H-E-B’s 38th Annual Feast of Sharing Holiday Dinner. Courtesy image

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Texas Border Business

LAREDO, Texas — El Metro Transit System will provide free bus rides on all routes Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., allowing residents to travel at no cost during H-E-B’s 38th Annual Feast of Sharing Holiday Dinner.

The annual community dinner will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sames Auto Arena, located at 6700 Arena Blvd. The event is free and open to the public, with families, friends, and residents invited to gather for a holiday meal.

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El Metro’s complimentary transportation service will begin one hour before the dinner starts and continue for two hours after the event concludes. The extended schedule is intended to give attendees additional time to travel to and from the celebration.

The free-ride offer applies to all El Metro routes during the designated seven-hour period, not exclusively to routes serving the arena.

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to review bus routes and schedules in advance to identify their transportation options. Passengers should also allow sufficient time for their return trips.

H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing brings community members together during the holiday season through a shared meal and an opportunity to celebrate with neighbors and families.

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By providing complimentary transportation, El Metro is supporting public access to the event and helping residents participate without paying bus fares during the designated hours.

The dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., while free transportation will remain available from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.