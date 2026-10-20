Edinburg’s Texas Arbor Day Celebration, Nov. 14th

In the spirit of community engagement and the value of tree planting, the City of Edinburg encourages residents to attend the upcoming Texas Arbor Day Celebration set for Saturday, November 14, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – In the spirit of community engagement and the value of tree planting, the City of Edinburg encourages residents to attend the upcoming Texas Arbor Day Celebration set for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees can enjoy a variety of activities at the Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center in recognition of Texas Arbor Day, Urban Forests, and Stormwater Awareness Week. City departments will be in attendance to share more about their functions, staff, and resources, all while providing a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

In addition, the community can enjoy a bird walk at the facility from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. After the walk, attendees can engage with educational exhibitors at various booths, participate in a scavenger hunt, and join in on tree-themed bingo.

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Residents will also be able to participate in a tree adoption event, made possible through a partnership with the Texas A&M Forest Service and Region One, while supplies last. Finally, in collaboration with Industrial Disposal Supply, children at the event can enter into a raffle for their chance to win one of 5 bikes donated by the company.



For more information, please contact Leonel Duran at lduran@cityofedinburg.com or call (956) 388-1822.



Who: City of Edinburg What: Texas Arbor Day Celebration Where: Edinburg Scenic Wetlands and World Birding Center, 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd. When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

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