DHR Health Expands Behavioral Health Team with Dr. Alexandra Treviño, Psychiatrist

DHR Health, the largest provider of specialty healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexandra Treviño, has joined its team of physicians. Image courtesy of DHR Health

Texas Border Business

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – DHR Health, the largest provider of specialty healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley, is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexandra Treviño, has joined its team of physicians.

Dr. Treviño will serve as a psychiatrist, seeing patients in her clinic and working with patients at DHR Health’s Behavioral Hospital. A native of the Rio Grande Valley, she is bilingual in English and Spanish and is committed to providing specialized mental health care to adult patients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Treviño to our team. Her commitment to mental health and patient care will help strengthen access in our region for individuals and families,” said Marissa Castaneda, DHR Health senior executive director vice president. “We look forward to the meaningful difference Dr. Treviño will make in our community.”

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