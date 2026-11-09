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Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 11-9-26

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Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes
Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

ttec Hiring Event 

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1MaJgcJMj7

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Information Session

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Thursday, November 12, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/19wh2eHtiv

Mission Regional Medical Center Hiring Event

Thursday, November 12, 2026

9 am – 11 am

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/14wP5mTYVhB

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