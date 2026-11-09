Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 11-9-26

Texas Border Business
Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.
ttec Hiring Event
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596
https://www.facebook.com/share/1MaJgcJMj7
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Information Session
Thursday, November 12, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596
https://www.facebook.com/share/19wh2eHtiv
Mission Regional Medical Center Hiring Event
Thursday, November 12, 2026
9 am – 11 am
Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572