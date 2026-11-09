Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 11-9-26

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Texas Border Business

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

ttec Hiring Event

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1MaJgcJMj7

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Information Session

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Thursday, November 12, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/19wh2eHtiv

Mission Regional Medical Center Hiring Event

Thursday, November 12, 2026

9 am – 11 am

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/14wP5mTYVhB