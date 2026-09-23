DHR Health Launches Nurse-Family Partnership Program

A Healthy Start for Families: DHR Health Nurse Febe Sanchez, RN-BSN, (third from left) stands with mom Angelyka Chavarria and her two children. Nurse Sanchez has been working with Chavarria and her children, through the Nurse Family Partnership, helping to provide guidance and support to help build a strong family foundation. Image courtesy of DHR Health

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RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Since 2012, DHR Health Women’s Hospital has been offering the Nurse-Family Partnership program, a free community program designed for first-time moms who meet income eligibility requirements. Through this program, specially trained registered nurses visit first-time mothers at their homes, providing support from pregnancy until the child’s second birthday.

This program gives new moms the chance to build a relationship with a dedicated nurse who provides professional advice, parenting guidance, and resources to help families build stability and success. The NFP empowers mothers to give their children a healthy start and sets families up for brighter futures.

“Our program provides ongoing support and guidance to first time mothers through pregnancy and the early years of their child’s life. Our nurse’s partner with families to build confidence, strengthen parenting skills, promote healthy pregnancies and child development, and connect families with resources that support long term stability and success. Together, we work to build strong, trusting relationships with families that empower them to reach their goals and create a healthy, positive future for themselves and their children, said Mary Chavez, DHR Health director of Nurse Family Partnership.

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