Brownsville Leaders Approve New Agreement with Police Officers’ Association

Three-year agreement provides pay adjustments, enhanced incentive pay, additional leave benefits and expanded retirement savings opportunities for Brownsville police officers. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday approved a new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Brownsville and the Brownsville Police Officers’ Association, strengthening compensation and benefits for the men and women who serve the community through the Brownsville Police Department.

The agreement covers Fiscal Years 2026 to 2029 and will remain in effect through Sept. 30, 2029. The Brownsville Police Officers’ Association membership approved the agreement Sept. 11, followed by authorization from the City Commission on Sept. 22.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to the officers who protect Brownsville every day and to making sure we remain competitive in recruiting and retaining talented public safety professionals,” said Mayor John Cowen Jr., City of Brownsville. “Our police officers make sacrifices for this community and this agreement recognizes their service through meaningful investments in pay, benefits, professional development and their long-term financial well-being.”

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A major component of the agreement is a series of compensation adjustments for bargaining unit members. Classified ranks will receive a 4% base-pay adjustment in FY 2026-27, another 4% in FY 2027-28 and an additional 4% in FY 2028-29. Entry-level and newly TCOLE-licensed officers will receive an increased first-year adjustment and will be followed by increases in FY 2027-28 and FY 2028-29.

The agreement also enhances several forms of specialty and incentive compensation, including monthly certification pay for Master Peace Officer certification, Advanced certification, and Intermediate certification.

Additional compensation enhancements include increased Field Training Officer pay, with Full-Time Officers receiving one hour of overtime-rate pay for every four hours actively assigned to training duties, as well as an increase for hours worked between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“This agreement represents months of work focused on reaching a responsible and sustainable agreement that recognizes our police officers while also sustaining the City’s long-term financial position,” said Alan Guard, ICMA-CM, CGFO, Brownsville City Manager. “Competitive compensation, opportunities for professional growth and strong benefits help us retain experienced officers and recruit the next generation of public servants. Ultimately, that investment strengthens the level of service we provide to our residents.”

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The agreement also includes updates related to hiring, promotional procedures, leadership development, equipment and other employment provisions. In total, 13 articles were amended while 37 articles remained unchanged.