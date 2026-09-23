HHSC Highlights Healthy Aging Resources,Seeks Input on Aging Plan

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is observing Healthy Aging Month in September by highlighting resources that support older Texans and encouraging people to help shape the future of aging in the state. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is observing Healthy Aging Month in September by highlighting resources that support older Texans and encouraging people to help shape the future of aging in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation encouraging Texans to recognize the contributions of older adults and support healthy aging across the state.

“Older Texans have helped build and sustain communities as educators, mentors and community leaders,” HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth said. “Healthy Aging Month honors their contributions and encourages Texans to stay healthy, connected and informed as they age.”

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HHSC offers a variety of programs and services to support older Texans:

Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) provide nutrition, legal, care coordination and other supportive services to people 60 and older, their family members and caregivers.

Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) provide referrals and help people access long-term services and specialized supports.

Age Well Live Well is a statewide initiative that promotes easy pathways to resources and encourages healthy changes through three core messages: be healthy, be connected and be informed.

Texercise provides free physical activity and nutrition resources to educate, motivate and engage adults 45 and older.

Strengthen the Care You Give offers caregivers resources for self-care, peer support and mental health.

Local AAA and ADRC offices can provide benefits counseling services for older Texans as Medicare open enrollment begins in October. For more information, visit the HHSC Resources website.

HHSC is also seeking public input to develop the Aging Texas Well Strategic Plan, which will focus on access to services, healthy aging, caregiver support and age-friendly communities. Complete a short online form to choose your level of participation in creating the plan.