‘I’m a f**king US citizen’: Man left injured after ICE mistakenly detained him, officials say

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents mistakenly detained a US citizen in a Chicago suburb Sunday morning, leaving him on the ground with various injuries, according to local authorities. Screenshot from CNN video

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents mistakenly detained a US citizen in a Chicago suburb Sunday morning, leaving him on the ground with various injuries, according to local authorities.

The man was found on the ground by police in Evanston, Illinois, after officers were dispatched around 9:49 a.m. over reports of two men arguing, Evanston Police Department said in a statement.

Follow the link below for the full story on CNN:

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https://www.cnn.com/2026/09/22/us/ice-agents-mistakenly-detain-us-citizen