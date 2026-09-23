McAllen Mayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca Appointed to TML Board

he City of McAllen and the Texas Municipal League (TML) are pleased to announce that Mayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca has been selected to serve as the Region 12 director on the TML Board of Directors, representing cities throughout the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – The City of McAllen and the he City of McAllen and the Texas Municipal League (TML) are pleased to announce that Mayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca has been selected to serve as the Region 12 director on the TML Board of Directors, representing cities throughout the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Courtesy imageare pleased to announce that Mayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca has been selected to serve as the Region 12 director on the TML Board of Directors, representing cities throughout the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

Cabeza de Vaca’s new two-year term will begin at the conclusion of the TML Annual Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for November 11–13, 2026, in San Antonio.

Representing District 6 as commissioner, he says he is honored to have been selected for this unique opportunity. “I am grateful to my peers on the Texas Municipal League Board of Directors to allow me to represent McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley in this capacity,” saidMayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca. “Throughout my years of public service, I have seen firsthand that cities are stronger when we work together, share ideas and learn from one another. I look forward to bringing the perspective of our region to the table while also bringing home new ideas and opportunities which can benefit residents we serve.”

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The City of McAllen congratulates Mayor Pro Tem Cabeza de Vaca on his selection to serve. “Pepe’s story is one of commitment,” said Mayor Javier Villalobos. “He has invested years of his life in this community, as a business leader, a volunteer, a Planning and Zoning Board chairman, a county government leader and as a member of our City Commission. He understands McAllen because he has spent years building relationships and working to make our city better. His selection means we will have a strong voice at the statewide level, and I know he will represent our region with passion and dedication.”

Established in 1913, the Texas Municipal League is a voluntary, nonprofit association dedicated to empowering and supporting Texas cities. TML serves more than 1,170 member cities and more than 16,000 city officials, including mayors, councilmembers, city managers, city attorneys, and department heads. Guided by its purpose statement, Empowering Texas cities to serve their residents, TML provides legislative advocacy coordination, legal resources, training, and other services to support city officials across the state.

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