FAFSA Opens in Record Time for Second Straight Year

The U.S. Department of Education (the Department) announced that the 2027-2028 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form is online and available to the public, marking the earliest launch in the program’s history for the second year in a row. Image for illustration purposes

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The U.S. Department of Education (the Department) announced that the 2027-2028 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form is online and available to the public, marking the earliest launch in the program’s history for the second year in a row. Following the gross mismanagement of the FAFSA under the Biden Administration, the Trump Administration has prioritized accessibility and technical expertise to deliver a streamlined form that American students and families can complete in as little as 15 minutes.

“We are incredibly proud to launch the earliest FAFSA form in our nation’s history, which ensures American students and families have access to the critical resources they need on their postsecondary education journey,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “The Trump Administration redesigned and streamlined the form with American students and families in mind, while also helping applicants see potential earnings outcomes for their schools of choice and utilizing a state-of-the-art fraud detection system to safeguard taxpayer dollars.”

Delivering an on‑time, smooth FAFSA form experience for students and families has been a top priority of the Trump Administration. With this historic launch, the technical team at Federal Student Aid has restored predictability to the application process, providing students, families, and college access partners with confidence as they prepare to finance postsecondary education.

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Improvements to the 2027-28 FAFSA Form

Follow the link to start the FAFSA® Application

https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

The Trump Administration continues to strengthen the FAFSA form and is delivering important enhancements to the federal financial aid process this cycle.

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Clearer Language : Questions and instructions have been rewritten to remove confusing jargon and help students and families better understand what is being asked.

: Questions and instructions have been rewritten to remove confusing jargon and help students and families better understand what is being asked. Contributor Invite by Text: Students can now invite a contributor via text message in addition to email.

Students can now invite a contributor via text message in addition to email. Ease of Renewal: Later this fall, students’ data will be pre-populated from previous FAFSA forms, allowing for a much faster experience for returning students.

Modernized Features

As part of the previous FAFSA cycle, the Department introduced a series of important updates designed to further streamline the application process and strengthen performance.

Real-Time Results : Students can now receive the results of their eligibility for a Pell Grant or how much they may receive in federal aid in real-time.

: Students can now receive the results of their eligibility for a Pell Grant or how much they may receive in federal aid in real-time. Family-Friendly : Parents with multiple children applying for federal student aid will be able to reuse their information across all applications instead of being required to reenter it for every child.

: Parents with multiple children applying for federal student aid will be able to reuse their information across all applications instead of being required to reenter it for every child. Redesigned Contributor Invite Process : Students can now invite their parent or contributor to complete their portion of the FAFSA form with a simple code.

: Students can now invite their parent or contributor to complete their portion of the FAFSA form with a simple code. Instant Verification for New StudentAid.gov Accounts : Students and parents now receive faster account confirmation, reducing delays and frustration.

: Students and parents now receive faster account confirmation, reducing delays and frustration. Earnings Indicator : Students and families can now see if graduates of colleges and universities to which they are applying for federal student aid have lower earnings than a high-school graduate.

: Students and families can now see if graduates of colleges and universities to which they are applying for federal student aid have lower earnings than a high-school graduate. Fraud Prevention: The Department reversed years of the Biden Administration’s negligence to identify and eliminate FAFSA fraud, saving federal taxpayers over $2 billion since January 2025.

Background

On August 25, 2026, Secretary McMahon certified to Congress that the 2027-2028 FAFSA form would launch on time this fall. Under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended by the FAFSA Deadline Act, the Department must certify the form’s launch by September 1, and launch by October 1. Congress mandated the October hard deadline due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s delay in launching the FAFSA form by the traditional deadline, which caused confusion and unnecessary stress for millions of students and families.

Information source: US Department of Education