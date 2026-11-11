The Nearshore Company Opens 49,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center in Brownsville

Pictured (left to right): Eleazer Rodriguez, Senior Director of Cross-Border Industrial Recruitment & Community Development; Jorge Gonzalez Henrichsen, CEO, The Nearshore Company; Judith Marcia Arrieta Munguia, Consul of Mexico in Brownsville; John Cowen, Mayor of Brownsville; Enrique Aguilar, Head of Foreign Trade; and Armando Martinez, President, The Nearshore Company.

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Nearshore Company (TNC) has opened a new business office and distribution center in Brownsville, expanding its cross-border logistics operations and bringing warehousing services closer to its manufacturing plants in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

The company celebrated the opening on November 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7244 Industrial Circle. Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr., representatives of TNC clients, diplomats from the United States and Mexico, and local business leaders attended.

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The facilities currently employ seven people, with additional jobs expected as operations expand, the company said.

The distribution center provides nearly 49,000 square feet of warehouse space, including racked and floor-storage areas that can accommodate several thousand pallet positions.

TNC previously centered its logistics operations in Harlingen. The move to Brownsville places its distribution activities closer to its manufacturing facilities across the border in Matamoros.

The company said the new location will help move raw materials and finished products between the United States and Mexico while improving inventory management and coordination with manufacturers.

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“Our job has always been to make operating in Mexico simple for manufacturers, and that requires more than production capabilities alone,” said Jorge Gonzalez Henrichsen, co-CEO of The Nearshore Company.

“It demands the infrastructure, expertise, and operational coordination to keep increasingly complex supply chains moving materials quickly and reliably on both sides of the border,” he said.

The expanded warehouse will serve TNC’s manufacturing operations and third-party logistics customers requiring storage, distribution, and cross-border transportation support.

Gonzalez Henrichsen said the investment is intended to provide manufacturers with greater flexibility and more reliable supply chain services.

“By bringing our logistics operations closer to our production facilities, we’re strengthening an integrated solution that helps our clients reduce complexity, manage risk, and position themselves for growth,” he said.

The company also thanked Mayor Cowen and community representatives who participated in the opening ceremony.

Founded in 1992, The Nearshore Company provides manufacturing services in Mexico through shelter services and contract manufacturing arrangements.

Under these models, the company helps North American manufacturers establish and operate production facilities in Mexico while providing operational support and logistics services.

The Brownsville expansion adds warehousing and distribution capacity to those manufacturing services, allowing the company to coordinate production and material movement on both sides of the border.According to TNC, the investment is part of its continuing efforts to support manufacturers