Governor Announces $10.4M Major Community College Grant

Five Texas community colleges earned approval from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to offer Workforce Pell student aid for short-term programs that lead to high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand jobs. A consortium of Texas community colleges led by the Alamo Colleges District also received a $10.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







AUSTIN – Five Texas community colleges earned approval from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to offer Workforce Pell student aid for short-term programs that lead to high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand jobs. A consortium of Texas community colleges led by the Alamo Colleges District also received a $10.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The colleges will use the grant to strengthen industry-focused programs eligible for Workforce Pell.

“Texas students now have federal aid for short-term job training at five community colleges,” said Governor Abbott. “Those colleges earned approval for programs that lead to high-demand jobs in health care, energy, construction, and the skilled trades. The DOL grant will expand those programs at other colleges so more Texans earn a credential and a bigger paycheck. I thank President Trump and his Administration for these investments.”

These two developments put Texas at the forefront of efforts to strengthen the workforce and get students into strong, in-demand careers quickly and affordably.

- Advertisement -





“We congratulate the Texas colleges that earned approval for this important new pipeline of federal student aid,” said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “Students and Texas employers will benefit as these programs produce employees qualified in a short period of time for high-demand jobs in health care, energy, construction and other fields.”

“This investment is about opening more doors for Texans,” said Dr. Mike Flores, Alamo Colleges District Chancellor. “Across the Alamo Colleges District, our moonshot is to end poverty through education and training. We’re proud that Northwest Vista College will lead this statewide effort to help community colleges offer short-term training that leads to meaningful careers. Working alongside TACC, the Ray Marshall Center and our partners across Texas, we can help more students gain the skills they need to support their families and strengthen their communities.”

The DOL grant to the Alamo Colleges District consortium will fund a four-year initiative for Texas community colleges to create and expand high-quality, short-term workforce programs eligible for Workforce Pell. It is expected to serve 22,000 students.

The five Texas colleges approved by the ED for Workforce Pell student aid will offer nine short-term programs that lead to in-demand jobs, such as phlebotomy, machining, and HVAC technicians – roles that keep Texas’ economy booming.

- Advertisement -







Kilgore College: Electric Power Technology (KCEPT); Phlebotomy Technician; Pharmacy Technician

Weatherford College: HVAC – Basic; Basic Machining; CNC Machining Advanced

Texas Southmost College: Structural Welding – SMAW

San Jacinto College: Phlebotomy Technician

Central Texas College: Pharmacy Technician