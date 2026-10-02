McAllen Citizens League to Host Texas House District 41 Candidate Forum, Oct. 14th

The McAllen Citizens League (MCL) will host a forum featuring Democratic candidate Julio Salinas and Republican candidate Gary Groves, who are seeking to represent Texas House District 41. Both candidates have confirmed their participation. Courtesy images

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







McALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Citizens League (MCL) will host a forum featuring Democratic candidate Julio Salinas and Republican candidate Gary Groves, who are seeking to represent Texas House District 41. Both candidates have confirmed their participation.

The forum will take place Wednesday, October 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1800 South Second Street in McAllen. Carlos Sanchez, former senior editor at Texas Monthly and executive editor of The Monitor, will moderate.

The seat is open following Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra’s decision not to seek reelection. The forum will address issues affecting the Rio Grande Valley, including economic development, water, energy, infrastructure and poverty.

- Advertisement -





Founded in 1952, MCL hosts luncheon meetings that bring important community issues to public attention.

Reservations are requested by October 9. The luncheon fee is $25 for MCL members and $30 for nonmembers; lunch is optional. Reservations may be made using the QR code or link accompanying the event information, or by calling (956) 681-2861. MCL’s “a reservation made is a reservation paid” policy applies. Credit card or check payment is preferred; cash in the correct amount may also be accepted.

For membership questions, contact Elva M. Cerda at (956) 681-2861 or Irma Murray at (956) 457-1280. More information is available on MCL’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Courtesy image