Four Rescued from Locked Train Car by Del Rio Border Patrol

Agents rescue four from locked freight car. USCBP image

Texas Border Business

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DEL RIO, Texas – For the fourth time in recent weeks, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents encountered illegal aliens who had been locked inside a freight car by smugglers.

Uvalde Border Patrol Station agents made the discovery just before dawn on Sept. 16 while conducting an inspection of a stationary freight train on a rail siding near Knippa. A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to an autorack car carrying automobiles. Inside the freight car agents found four individuals locked inside with no means of escape.

The individuals, three Mexican nationals and one Chinese national were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing.

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The rescue marks the fourth such incident involving autorack freight train cars within a three-week span at the same railroad siding. On Sept. 11, agents found two individuals locked in an autorack car, one of whom was deceased. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating that incident.

On Sept. 7, agents rescued three individuals from an autorack car hauler at the same rail siding. That event followed the Aug. 30 rescue of eight individuals, including one child, under identical circumstances.

“This is the work of criminal alien smugglers who have no regard for human life,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “Doors on freight cars are locked externally, and migrants are trapped for an indefinite amount of time without food or water. No one should believe the lies of smugglers who say they can provide safety because they only care about the money they can gain by exploiting vulnerable people.”