Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into major children’s clothing brands, including Hanes and Fruit of the Loom, over the potential presence of toxic chemicals in clothing materials used in children’s undergarments. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into major children’s clothing brands, including Hanes and Fruit of the Loom, over the potential presence of toxic chemicals in clothing materials used in children’s undergarments.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Image: X



With the rise of fast fashion, clothing retailers have increasingly turned to cheaper, synthetic materials to keep up with competitive prices and consumer demand. Popular synthetic materials such as polyester, rayon, and spandex can involve plastic-derived materials or chemical-intensive manufacturing processes. These materials may be treated with extreme heat and various chemicals during the process of being made into fabric. Synthetic materials now account for a significant portion of products in the clothing industry, particularly among more affordable options.

While these processes can be cheaper and more convenient for manufacturers, concerns have been raised about their potential effects on consumers’ health, especially for children. Research has found that synthetic fabrics can shed microplastics, and certain chemicals like bisphenols, phthalates, PFAS, parabens and fluorine used in textile manufacturing have been associated with endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health concerns. Questions also remain regarding the potential for exposure to certain substances through prolonged skin contact.

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“We must protect our children who cannot yet protect themselves. This includes making sure that the necessities parents rely on are free from toxic chemicals and do not harm the health of kids,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am now looking into major children’s clothing brands to ensure that their products do not contain harmful materials. Too many corners have been cut by corporations in this country, and I will continue to hold them accountable. If any corporation is harming Texas consumers, I will go after them. I will continue fighting for the health, well-being, and safety of the people of Texas.”

As part of the new investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands to Hanes and Fruit of the Loom.

As part of fair and balanced journalism, corporations named in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation, including Hanes and Fruit of the Loom, should be afforded the opportunity to respond to the allegations and provide their perspective. While the Attorney General’s office has announced a sweeping investigation into Hanes and Fruit of the Loom and issued Civil Investigative Demands to Hanes and Fruit of the Loom , the investigation remains ongoing, and no findings of wrongdoing have been made. Fair reporting requires that all parties have an opportunity to address the claims, explain their practices, and comment on the issues raised by the investigation. Send perspective to: info@tbbmega.com