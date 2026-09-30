Chinese Automakers Could Test the U.S. Dealership Market by 2029

AI Illustration: An artistic interpretation of nine automotive retail predictions by Car Dealership Guy founder and CEO Yossi J. Levi depicts possible changes by 2029, including artificial intelligence, automated dealership operations, advanced service technology, agent-to-agent vehicle buying, 24-hour operations and the potential entry of Chinese automakers into U.S. retail. The image is conceptual and does not depict actual events or a specific dealership. AI-generated illustration / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business is examining nine automotive retail predictions made by Car Dealership Guy founder and CEO Yossi J. Levi. Each article looks independently at one prediction, the changes behind it and what would have to occur for the forecast to become reality by 2029. The predictions are Levi’s and are presented as forecasts, not established outcomes. Texas Border Business will publish the nine-part series one article at a time, beginning September 30, 2026, with a new article released each day.

The American automobile dealership business could face a new competitor within two years if automotive entrepreneur Yossi J. Levi’s prediction proves correct.

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Levi, founder and CEO of Car Dealership Guy, predicted that a Chinese automobile manufacturer will begin its first pilot program in U.S. automotive retail by 2029. The forecast was one of nine predictions he published Sept. 29 about changes he expects in automotive retail over the next 24 months.

His prediction does not envision Chinese automakers immediately establishing a broad nationwide retail network. Instead, Levi expects an initial test involving one or two manufacturers.

Such an effort, according to the Car Dealership Guy report, could involve manufacturing or joint-venture arrangements in the United States and distribution through established American dealerships. The purpose would be to test the U.S. market before considering broader expansion.

Whether that happens remains uncertain. Levi presented the scenario as a prediction, not an announced plan by a Chinese automaker.

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The distinction matters because the forecast concerns both vehicle manufacturing and the dealership system through which Americans traditionally buy new automobiles.

For dealers, the prediction raises questions about what a new automotive brand would require to establish sales, service, parts distribution, and customer support in the United States.

Levi brings dealership experience to his industry assessment. According to Car Dealership Guy, he began working at his family’s used-car dealership in Philadelphia at age 14. He later founded Gettacar, an online automotive retailer that grew to approximately $80 million in annual sales. He launched the Car Dealership Guy account anonymously in 2021 and publicly revealed his identity at the 2024 NADA Show.

Car Dealership Guy has since developed into an automotive retail media platform covering dealerships, manufacturers, technology, pricing, profitability, and changes in consumer behavior.

Levi’s China forecast is the first of nine predictions that Texas Border Business will examine individually.

The prediction now provides a measurable proposition: whether a Chinese automaker will establish a limited U.S. retail pilot within the period Levi identified.

For now, it remains just that — a forecast about a rapidly changing automobile industry. The next two years will determine whether the predicted first step into American automotive retail materializes.