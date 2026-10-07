AI Could Double Automotive Technician Productivity

The illustration shows automotive technicians using AI diagnostics, automated inspections and robotics to increase service productivity without working longer hours. AI-generated illustration by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -







Texas Border Business is examining nine automotive retail predictions made by Car Dealership Guy founder and CEO Yossi J. Levi. Each article looks independently at one prediction, the changes behind it and what would have to occur for the forecast to become reality by 2029. The predictions are Levi’s and are presented as forecasts, not established outcomes. Texas Border Business will publish the nine-part series one article at a time, beginning September 30, 2026, with a new article released each day.

By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

Automotive technicians could double their productivity by 2029 without working additional hours as artificial intelligence and other technologies change dealership service departments, according to a prediction from Car Dealership Guy founder and CEO Yossi J. Levi.

- Advertisement -







Levi included the forecast among nine predictions published Sept. 29 about changes he expects in automotive retail during the next 24 months.

Unlike predictions centered on reducing dealership employment, this forecast focuses on increasing the amount of work technicians can complete during their existing workday.

Car Dealership Guy identified several technologies and operational changes that Levi believes could contribute to increased service-department efficiency.

Those include AI-assisted diagnostic tools, improved scheduling, automated vehicle inspections, more efficient parts processes, and robotics. Together, Levi predicts those systems could enable individual technicians to generate substantially more productive labor hours without extending their working schedules.

- Advertisement -







The forecast also connects technician productivity with dealership financial performance because service departments generate revenue through maintenance and repair labor.

Levi predicts greater output from the same technician workforce could produce additional gross profit for dealership service operations.

The prediction should not be read as evidence that technician productivity has already doubled. Levi identified the increase as something he expects to occur by 2029.

It also does not mean technicians would literally work twice as many clock hours. The central point of the prediction is the opposite: technology would allow more work to be completed during the same amount of employee time.

That distinction makes the forecast different from traditional productivity increases based on longer schedules or additional staffing.

Artificial intelligence could potentially affect several stages of a repair order before and during a technician’s work. Levi’s forecast identifies diagnostics, scheduling, inspections, and parts workflows as areas in which efficiency improvements could accumulate.

Car Dealership Guy covers technology and profitability as part of its reporting on automotive retailers. Levi, who founded the platform, previously operated in both traditional and digital automotive retail.

His technician forecast offers one of the clearest numerical measures among the nine predictions: doubling productivity without increasing hours worked.

Service departments and their technicians will provide the evidence needed to evaluate that claim.

By 2029, dealerships should be able to compare technician output with current performance and determine whether AI, automation, and improved workflows produced an increase approaching Levi’s predicted scale.

Until those results emerge, the doubling remains a forecast, not a demonstrated industry standard.

See related stories: