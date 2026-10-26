Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 10-26-26

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Texas Border Business

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CACWSYGJW

Kumori Group Hiring Event

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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DBBxTZAxP

Spherion Hiring Event

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/19hxgiMnFe

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Information Session

Thursday, October 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1F236CHLQ9