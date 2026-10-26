Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 10-26-26

Texas Border Business
Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.
U.S. Border Patrol Information Session
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.7 Mission, TX 78572
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CACWSYGJW
Kumori Group Hiring Event
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DBBxTZAxP
Spherion Hiring Event
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572
https://www.facebook.com/share/19hxgiMnFe
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Information Session
Thursday, October 29, 2026
9 am – 12 pm
Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503