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Workforce Solutions Jobs Update, 10-26-26

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Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes
Texas Workforce Solutions has the job you are looking for. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

U.S. Border Patrol Information Session 

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

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9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste.7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CACWSYGJW

Kumori Group Hiring Event

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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DBBxTZAxP

Spherion Hiring Event

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions Mission 901 Travis St., Ste. 7 Mission, TX 78572

https://www.facebook.com/share/19hxgiMnFe

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Information Session

Thursday, October 29, 2026

9 am – 12 pm

Workforce Solutions South McAllen 2101 S. 2nd St. McAllen, TX 78503

https://www.facebook.com/share/1F236CHLQ9

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