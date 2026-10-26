Aaron Rivera Says Edinburg EDC’s New Offices Support Business Growth and Job Creation

Aaron “Ronny” Rivera. Photo by Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — Aaron Rivera, a board member and former president of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation (EDC), said attracting businesses and creating employment opportunities remain central to the organization’s mission during a brief interview with Texas Border Business at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new offices.

Rivera, who attended the ceremony with other officials, including Raudel Garza, discussed his six years of service with the economic development organization, his professional background and the importance of cooperation between the EDC and city leadership.

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Rivera works in the funeral industry, a profession he described as closely connected to his commitment to serving the community.

“It’s a pleasure for me because, as you know, in the type of service that I’m in, it’s serving the families,” Rivera said.

He explained that his involvement in economic development complements his professional responsibilities because both allow him to serve residents.

“For me, this just goes in conjunction with that,” he said.

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Rivera said he has served with the Edinburg EDC for six years, during which he has seen the city grow.

He credited cooperation between the corporation and the Edinburg City Council as an important part of that progress.

“One thing that I have to always keep in mind and be grateful for is that we have an excellent City Council that works in conjunction with Edinburg EDC,” Rivera said.

He added that both organizations share a common objective.

“We have the same vision in making Edinburg the best city in the state of Texas,” he said, expressing hope that the city could eventually achieve national recognition.

Discussing the corporation’s new offices, Rivera said the facilities represent an improvement over its earlier operating arrangements.

“It turned out very nice,” he said.

Rivera recalled that the organization previously operated from a single office and now has a more complete working environment.

“Now we have a full operating office that is what we needed,” he said.

Although the interview addressed the new facilities, Rivera returned to the corporation’s primary economic development responsibilities.

“We’re interested in having people employed,” he said. “We want to bring businesses to the community.”

He connected business recruitment directly to employment opportunities for residents.

“You bring in business, you bring in jobs,” Rivera said.

He concluded the interview by encouraging investors and businesses to consider the city.

“Keep Edinburg in mind,” Rivera said.

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