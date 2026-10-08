NewsCommunity NewsHidalgo CountyWeslacoCulture And Events
Updated:

Weslaco Chamber to Host Candidate Forum, Oct. 8th 

26

Listen to article (english)

Translate text to Spanish or other 102 languages!

- Advertisement -
You can expect the Weslaco Commissioner Candidates at 6PM and School Board Candidates at 7:15PM. Image from previous candidate forum, courtesy of Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce
You can expect the Weslaco Commissioner Candidates at 6PM and School Board Candidates at 7:15PM. Image from previous candidate forum, courtesy of Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -

WESLACO, Texas – The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will be hosting a Candidate forum on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.  You can expect the Weslaco Commissioner Candidates at 6PM and School Board Candidates at 7:15PM.  The event will be held at the Business Visitors and Event Center at 275 S. Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596, next door to Weslaco City Hall.

The Candidate forum is hosted by the Weslaco Chamber with a goal of giving candidates an opportunity to share their platform with the business community and community at large.

This is a forum style event, not a debate or town hall. The event is designed to provide each candidate an opportunity to share their perspectives and priorities in a professional, structured setting. To maintain a professional and neutral environment, campaigning and campaign materials will not be permitted inside the forum venue.

- Advertisement -

Event will be streamed on the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page and YouTube Page as well as streamed by Weslaco ISD KWES.

Below is the list of candidates for the 2026 Forum

Commissioner Candidates Weslaco:

#Candidate NameDistrict
1Isreal Gonzalez Jr.At-Large  
2Johnny J. Salinas Jr.At-Large  
3Abad MoralesAt-Large  

School Board Candidates Weslaco:

#Candidate NamePlace
1Servando Javier Herrera4
2Andres “Andy” Arredondo4
3Oscar Caballero4
4Benjain Castillo5
5Jeffrey Everitt5
6Alfredo Castaneda6
7Dr. Joel Rivera6
8Isidoro Nieto7
9Paula Sanchez7
Courtesy image
- Advertisement -
Previous article
San Antonio Human Smuggler Admits Lying About Identity to Federal Prosecutors
Next article
Don’t Miss Free College Application Week, Oct. 12-18
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -