Weslaco Chamber to Host Candidate Forum, Oct. 8th 

You can expect the Weslaco Commissioner Candidates at 6PM and School Board Candidates at 7:15PM. Image from previous candidate forum, courtesy of Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce

Texas Border Business

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WESLACO, Texas – The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will be hosting a Candidate forum on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. You can expect the Weslaco Commissioner Candidates at 6PM and School Board Candidates at 7:15PM. The event will be held at the Business Visitors and Event Center at 275 S. Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX 78596, next door to Weslaco City Hall.

The Candidate forum is hosted by the Weslaco Chamber with a goal of giving candidates an opportunity to share their platform with the business community and community at large.

This is a forum style event, not a debate or town hall. The event is designed to provide each candidate an opportunity to share their perspectives and priorities in a professional, structured setting. To maintain a professional and neutral environment, campaigning and campaign materials will not be permitted inside the forum venue.

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Event will be streamed on the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page and YouTube Page as well as streamed by Weslaco ISD KWES.

Below is the list of candidates for the 2026 Forum

Commissioner Candidates Weslaco:

# Candidate Name District 1 Isreal Gonzalez Jr. At-Large 2 Johnny J. Salinas Jr. At-Large 3 Abad Morales At-Large

School Board Candidates Weslaco:

# Candidate Name Place 1 Servando Javier Herrera 4 2 Andres “Andy” Arredondo 4 3 Oscar Caballero 4 4 Benjain Castillo 5 5 Jeffrey Everitt 5 6 Alfredo Castaneda 6 7 Dr. Joel Rivera 6 8 Isidoro Nieto 7 9 Paula Sanchez 7

Courtesy image