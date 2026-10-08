Brownsville Native Supports U.S. Navy Osprey Squadron

Petty Officer 2nd Class Makayla Ward, a native of Brownsville, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to the “Sunhawks” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 (VRM-50). Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Diamond Kyles

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By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 2nd Class Makayla Ward, a native of Brownsville, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to the “Sunhawks” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 50 (VRM-50).

Ward graduated from Haywood High School in 2022.



“I worked as a manager at Little Caesars for three years,” Ward said. “That taught me the importance of having a strong work ethic. Having a strong work ethic helps me have sympathy and be a better leader overall for my junior sailors.”



Ward joined the Navy four years ago.



“My inspiration to join the Navy was seeing my older brother go to the Army,” Ward said. “His service was a huge motivation for me. We talked about my options and decided the Navy would be the best branch for me.”



Today, Ward serves as an aircrew survival equipmentman.



Members of VRM-50 fly and maintain the CMV-22B Osprey, a vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft. VRM aircraft have increased operational range, faster cargo loading and unloading, increased survivability and enhanced communications compared to the C-2A Greyhound.



This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Ward has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“So far in my naval career, I am most proud of making third and second class petty officer,” Ward said. “I came in the Navy as an undesignated seaman, so those accomplishments are a true blessing to me.”



Ward serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Navy means never losing hope or the vision of why I joined,” Ward said. “It also means that I keep pushing because there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”



Ward is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



“I’d love to thank my mom for pushing me towards this opportunity,” Ward said. “I’m very thankful for her and everything she has done for me.”



Ward also wanted to give a shoutout to the people in her hometown.



“I hope everyone is doing well in Brownsville,” Ward added.