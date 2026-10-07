Brownsville City Commission’s Second Public Hearing Regarding Data Center Moratorium

Brownsville City Commissioners discussed and heard from citizens on the proposed temporary moratorium on High-Intensity Data Processing Facilities, also known as Data Centers, at Tuesday’s City Commission Meeting. It was part of the second of three public hearings being held as Commissioners consider approving a 90-day temporary moratorium, which will halt the acceptance, processing and approval of applications for data center facilities within the City of Brownsville and its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Courtesy image

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville City Commissioners discussed and heard from citizens on the proposed temporary moratorium on High-Intensity Data Processing Facilities, also known as Data Centers, at Tuesday’s City Commission Meeting. It was part of the second of three public hearings being held as Commissioners consider approving a 90-day temporary moratorium, which will halt the acceptance, processing and approval of applications for data center facilities within the City of Brownsville and its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ).

The proposed moratorium is being considered to ensure City leaders have additional time to evaluate and review the potential impacts of a data center facility, should there be a future request to build one on property within City limits.

“The City Commission takes this matter very seriously, which is why we want to hear from our citizens as we consider the both the potential impacts associated with a data center facility,” said Mayor John Cowen Jr. “The Commission and I certainly appreciate the residents of our community who took the time to come before the Commission and voice their thoughts. Public input is an important part of our decisions, and we will continue to consider what is in the best interest of our residents.”

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The proposed moratorium process began after a data center zoning application for the former Walmart building was filed July 1. The City Commission held the first public hearing and adopted Resolution No. 2026-121 on Sept. 1. Tuesday’s meeting represented the second public hearing, with a third public hearing scheduled for Oct. 7.

The City Commission is scheduled to make a final determination on the proposed moratorium and consider the first reading and approval of the moratorium ordinance. If the Commission advances the ordinance, a second reading and final approval is scheduled for Nov. 4, requiring a three-fourths vote of the City Commission. If ultimately approved, the proposed 90-day moratorium would take effect Nov. 5 and run through Feb. 3, 2027.

The City Commission will continue to consider public input, legal requirements, infrastructure considerations and the City’s long-term planning needs before making its final decision.

Once the initial 90-day moratorium expires, the City Commission es expected to consider, vote, and implement an additional 90-day moratorium for a total of 180-days.