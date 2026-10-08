San Antonio Human Smuggler Admits Lying About Identity to Federal Prosecutors

Jose Alfredo Zapata admitted he lied to law enforcement and multiple judges during his previous prosecution for smuggling illegal aliens. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to perjury. Jose Alfredo Zapata admitted he lied to law enforcement and multiple judges during his previous prosecution for smuggling illegal aliens.

On Sept. 3, 2022, Zapata drove a blue Ford Expedition hauling a trailer to a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Laredo. He identified himself as E.S. and claimed to be a U.S. citizen traveling home to San Antonio.

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Following a K-9 alert, authorities discovered 19 illegal aliens concealed in a compartment near the top of the trailer.

Zapata admitted to smuggling the illegal aliens and stated he expected to be paid $2,000 to transport the trailer to San Antonio.

Two of the illegal aliens admitted they had paid a human smuggling organization to transport them into the United States.

Between Sept. 6, 2022 and Jan. 18, 2023, Zapata repeatedly identified himself as E.S. and provided that individual’s identifying information during court proceedings and the investigation. The false information included the victim’s date of birth, address, driver’s license number, and Social Security number.

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U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga accepted the plea and set sentencing for December 29, 2026. At that time, Zapata faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Zapata has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

FBI Laredo conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franklyn is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Updated October 6, 2026