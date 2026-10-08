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PSJA ISD Musicians Earn Spots in TMEA High School All-Region Orchestra

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Twenty-seven Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school musicians earned spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) High School All-Region Orchestra following auditions held Saturday, October 3, 2026. Image for illustration purposes
Twenty-seven Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school musicians earned spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) High School All-Region Orchestra following auditions held Saturday, October 3, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

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PHARR, Texas – Twenty-seven Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school musicians earned spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) High School All-Region Orchestra following auditions held Saturday, October 3, 2026. 
 
Students representing PSJA Early College High School, PSJA North Early College High School, PSJA Memorial Early College High School, and PSJA Southwest Early College High School were selected for the prestigious ensemble through a competitive audition process. 

The selected students include: 
 
Allison Meza-Aleman – PSJA North ECHS
Ana Pena – PSJA ECHS
Angel Guerra – PSJA ECHS
Ayelen Sifuentes – PSJA ECHS
Bella Vives – PSJA ECHS
Consuelo Alvarado – PSJA ECHS
Daegon Reyna – PSJA Memorial ECHS
Derek Santana – PSJA Southwest ECHS
Eduardo Aguilar – PSJA Southwest ECHS
Eduardo Salas – PSJA Southwest ECHS
Emely Zavala – PSJA ECHS
Emiliano Requena – PSJA ECHS
Fatima Munoz – PSJA ECHS
Fernando De Hoyos III – PSJA North ECHS
Gael Rios – PSJA Memorial ECHS
German Ramos – PSJA ECHS
Jaciel Ontiveros – PSJA Southwest ECHS
Jazmin Iturralde – PSJA ECHS
Juan Briseno – PSJA ECHS
Julian Martinez – PSJA Southwest ECHS
Keven Tovar – PSJA ECHS
Leonardo Ceja – PSJA North ECHS
Lucas Leal –  PSJA ECHS
Raquel Rosado – PSJA North ECHS
Richard Solis – PSJA ECHS
Sergion Moreno – PSJA ECHS
Victor Gallardo – PSJA Southwest ECHS 
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