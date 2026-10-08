PSJA ISD Musicians Earn Spots in TMEA High School All-Region Orchestra

Twenty-seven Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school musicians earned spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) High School All-Region Orchestra following auditions held Saturday, October 3, 2026. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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PHARR, Texas – Twenty-seven Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) high school musicians earned spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) High School All-Region Orchestra following auditions held Saturday, October 3, 2026.



Students representing PSJA Early College High School, PSJA North Early College High School, PSJA Memorial Early College High School, and PSJA Southwest Early College High School were selected for the prestigious ensemble through a competitive audition process.

The selected students include:



Allison Meza-Aleman – PSJA North ECHS Ana Pena – PSJA ECHS Angel Guerra – PSJA ECHS Ayelen Sifuentes – PSJA ECHS Bella Vives – PSJA ECHS Consuelo Alvarado – PSJA ECHS Daegon Reyna – PSJA Memorial ECHS Derek Santana – PSJA Southwest ECHS Eduardo Aguilar – PSJA Southwest ECHS Eduardo Salas – PSJA Southwest ECHS Emely Zavala – PSJA ECHS Emiliano Requena – PSJA ECHS Fatima Munoz – PSJA ECHS Fernando De Hoyos III – PSJA North ECHS Gael Rios – PSJA Memorial ECHS German Ramos – PSJA ECHS Jaciel Ontiveros – PSJA Southwest ECHS Jazmin Iturralde – PSJA ECHS Juan Briseno – PSJA ECHS Julian Martinez – PSJA Southwest ECHS Keven Tovar – PSJA ECHS Leonardo Ceja – PSJA North ECHS Lucas Leal – PSJA ECHS Raquel Rosado – PSJA North ECHS Richard Solis – PSJA ECHS Sergion Moreno – PSJA ECHS Victor Gallardo – PSJA Southwest ECHS