Special Fill-A-Bag Event Unites Local Community for Breast Cancer Awareness, Oct. 10th

No Limit Vintage, in collaboration with DHR Health Oncology Institute and Mija Media House, brings together cultura, community and stories of strength for a special Breast Cancer Awareness Fill-A-Bag event. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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HIDALGO, Texas — On Saturday, October 10, a Hidalgo warehouse will hold 30,000 pounds – 15 tons – of vintage clothing, transforming a popular shopping experience into an opportunity to honor the people and stories behind breast cancer awareness. No Limit Vintage will donate a portion of event proceeds to support breast cancer patients and survivors.

No Limit Vintage, in collaboration with DHR Health Oncology Institute and Mija Media House, will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Fill-A-Bag Event from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 591 E. Produce Rd. in Hidalgo. Shoppers will treasure hunt through mountains of vintage clothing and fill their choice of Small, Medium, Large or Extra Large bags with as much as they can fit. A live DJ (@dj.brendonmarcus) will provide music, with snacks from @riko.snacks and food from @panzonesofficial adding to the community-centered atmosphere.

Pre-orders for the Breast Cancer Awareness Fill-A-Bag Event will go live on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. Only 20 pre-order spots will be available, which include skipping the line, 30-minute early access, and a discount on their purchase.

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Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the final days of Hispanic Heritage Month, the event brings the two together through storytelling, celebrating the cultura and community that shape South Texas while honoring survivors, those currently fighting, families and caregivers, and the loved ones whose memories continue to live on.

“Behind breast cancer awareness are real people and real stories: the woman who fought, the one still fighting, and the family who stood beside her,” said Eliza Garza, founder of Mija Media House. “This Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re making space to celebrate where we come from while honoring the stories that deserve to be seen and heard.”

“Our Fill-A-Bag events have always been about bringing people together, and this event gives us the opportunity to use that community to support a bigger purpose,” said Monica Vasquez, Social Media Manager and Event Coordinator at No Limit Vintage. “We want people to come out, have

fun, shop vintage and know that by being part of the event, they are also helping us show support for breast cancer patients and survivors in our community.”

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At the center of the collaboration is a shared belief in the power of community. No Limit Vintage is using its signature Fill-A-Bag experience and love of vintage fashion to bring people together for a greater purpose, with a portion of funds from the event going toward breast cancer patients and survivors. DHR Health Oncology Institute brings its connection to patients and survivors, while Mija Media House is bringing its storytelling mission to help honor and amplify the voices of those impacted by breast cancer. Together, the collaborators hope to create an experience that feels joyful and celebratory while carrying a message of awareness, strength and support.

Information source: Mija Media House Publishing