From left: Armando Villarreal, Leticia Adame, and Linda Ufland at the Global Entrepreneurship Week kickoff in Pharr on November 16, 2026. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Pharr Economic Development Corporation (Pharr EDC) opened Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 16, 2026, with a workshop designed to help entrepreneurs establish business goals, develop strategies, and connect with resources.

The event, titled “Design the Future of Your Business,” brought together aspiring and established business owners for a hands-on vision board workshop.

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Linda Ufland, UTRGV’s director of entrepreneurship, innovation and commercialization, said the university is participating in the international celebration for the sixth year.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a worldwide initiative coordinated by the Global Entrepreneurship Network, with origins connected to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship.

Armando Villarreal, an economic development training specialist with UTRGV, said the weeklong celebration includes workshops, educational programs, and networking activities across the United States, with the Rio Grande Valley participating in the international initiative.

“We planned a series of events starting today with our vision board event,” Ufland said.

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She explained that participants would use magazines, newspapers, and other materials to create visual representations of their business goals and establish a clearer direction for their companies.

Villarreal, who led the workshop with Pharr EDC, said the event was meant to encourage both creativity and practical planning.

“There’s more than just a program. This is a celebration of entrepreneurship itself, especially the entrepreneurial endeavors here in the Valley,” Villarreal said.

He explained that the workshop combines creative exercises with goal-setting strategies applicable to business development and professional careers.

Leticia Adame, economic and workforce director for Pharr EDC, said the approximately two-hour workshop also helps participants identify resources appropriate to their stage of business development.

“If they’re starting, then we talk to them a certain way. And then if they’re more advanced, we help them with resources, a marketing plan or a business plan,” Adame said.

Pharr EDC helped promote the event and provided information about local entrepreneurship resources. Invitations went to the general public, previous entrepreneurship program graduates, and members of regional business incubators.

Julio Quiroga. Photo by TBB

Julio Quiroga, international training and development specialist with UTRGV’s entrepreneurship and commercialization center, said organizers expected approximately 40 to 50 participants.

Quiroga said activities would continue throughout the week across the Rio Grande Valley, including Brownsville, providing opportunities to learn from experienced entrepreneurs and connect with business development programs.

“This is a very important week for any company, entrepreneur, or person who has an idea to launch a business or startup,” Quiroga said.

He encouraged community participation, noting that the events welcome Spanish-speaking attendees and individuals at different stages of entrepreneurship.

The workshop marked the beginning of a week of regional activities organized by UTRGV and its partners to promote entrepreneurship, business education, and access to resources.