The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas has charged another 297 people, including 268 illegal aliens, for immigration and border security-related crimes from Nov. 6-12. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

HOUSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas has charged another 297 people, including 268 illegal aliens, for immigration and border security-related crimes from Nov. 6-12.

The cases include charges against 30 people, 28 of whom are illegal aliens themselves, allegedly involved in human smuggling. A total of 53 criminal complaints were filed for illegal entry, while another 211 illegal aliens face charges of felony reentry after prior removal. Most of those individuals have prior felonies involving narcotics, violent crime, immigration offenses, and more. The remaining case involves making false statements.

- Advertisement -



The cases are referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, ICE – Enforcement and Removal Operations, Border Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with additional assistance from state and local law enforcement partners.

The cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Under current leadership, public safety and a secure border are the top priorities for the Southern District. Enhanced enforcement both at the border and in the interior of the district have yielded aliens engaged in unlawful activity or with serious criminal histories, including convictions for human trafficking, sexual assault, and violence against children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas remains one of the busiest in the nation. It represents 43 counties and more than 10 million people covering 44,000 square miles. Assistant U.S. Attorneys from all seven divisions including Houston, Galveston, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen, and Laredo work directly with our law enforcement partners on the federal, state, and local levels to prosecute the suspected offenders of these and other federal crimes.

- Advertisement -





An indictment or criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

Updated November 17, 2026