Robert Luciano, general manager of La Plaza Mall, cuts the ceremonial ribbon marking the shopping center’s 50th anniversary on November 17, 2026, surrounded by McAllen city commissioners, Simon Property Group representatives, business leaders, and community partners. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — La Plaza Mall celebrated its 50th anniversary on November 17, 2026, with city officials, Simon Property Group executives, retailers and community leaders recognizing five decades of commercial growth, investment and service to the Rio Grande Valley.

The celebration marked the mall’s opening in November 1976 and its development into a regional shopping destination serving South Texas and northern Mexico.

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Robert Luciano, La Plaza Mall’s general manager, thanked the community for supporting the shopping center through changing retail trends.

“Since opening in 1976, La Plaza has grown alongside the city of McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley community,” Luciano said.

He recognized four longtime retailers: JCPenney, Merle Norman, Zales and Dillard’s. Representatives included Norma Zamarripa of Merle Norman, Susie Milan of Zales, and Dillard’s General Manager Jose Perez.

McAllen Mayor Pro Tem Pepe Cabeza de Vaca presented an official city proclamation declaring November 17, 2026, La Plaza Mall’s 50th anniversary.

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The proclamation recognized the mall’s contributions to employment, tourism, charitable activities, and international retail development.

Check out the galley below for more images of the celebration. All photos by Texas Border business

Cabeza de Vaca also acknowledged La Plaza’s support for the McAllen Holiday Parade, childhood cancer awareness initiatives and annual back-to-school programs.

City Manager Isaac “Ike” Tawil described the mall’s expansion as growing alongside McAllen’s population.

According to Tawil, McAllen had approximately 50,000 residents when La Plaza opened. Today, the city has more than 150,000 residents, while the mall spans about 1.3 million square feet and includes more than 170 retailers.

Tawil cited Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas figures showing approximately $17.5 billion in McAllen retail sales during 2023, including an estimated $4.9 billion associated with Mexican cross-border shoppers.

He also reported that McAllen generated nearly $100 million in sales tax revenue in 2025, compared with $96.8 million in 2024.

The city’s latest monthly sales tax allocation reached $9.19 million, up 7.11% from the comparable period in 2025, Tawil said.

He credited retail activity, including La Plaza’s operations, with helping support municipal infrastructure, parks, and public services.

Tawil also cited the mall’s 2017 expansion and the arrival of Primark’s first Texas location in 2024 as examples of continued investment.

Rebecca Olaguibel, McAllen’s director of retail and business development, recognized Isabel Rodriguez, La Plaza’s director of marketing and business development, for nearly three decades of service.

Rodriguez credited the community and Simon Property Group for the mall’s continued development.

“The story of La Plaza could not have happened anywhere else but here in McAllen, in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley,” Rodriguez said.

She announced anniversary activities continuing through December, including promotions from participating retailers, social media giveaways, Black Friday surprises, and special restaurant offerings.

The celebration concluded with recognition of the mall’s employees, retailers, and longstanding community partnerships.