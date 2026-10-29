USDA Announces $472.5M Food Buy to Support U.S. Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced its intent to purchase up to $472.5 million in American-grown and American-raised agricultural commodities to distribute to the charitable food network and other nutrition assistance programs. Image courtesy of USDA

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WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its intent to purchase up to $472.5 million in American-grown and American-raised agricultural commodities to distribute to the charitable food network and other nutrition assistance programs.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins

“America’s farmers, ranchers, and fishermen grow and harvest the safest, highest-quality food in the world, and President Trump is making sure their hard work is being rewarded,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “Today’s $472.5 million investment moves American milk, cheese, lentils, almonds, rice, catfish, and more, straight from our farms to those in need, rather than being wasted. We are committed to putting farmers first in the Trump Administration and through actions like this we can Make America Healthy Again.”

Section 32 purchases are one of USDA’s most direct tools for supporting producers when market conditions are tight. This action:

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Helps stabilize agricultural markets. Through Section 32 authority, USDA can direct funding to support commodity markets during periods of imbalance, helping to steady prices and assist producers when they face economic hardship or sudden disruptions. This mechanism provides timely relief and contributes to maintaining a more stable and resilient agricultural economy.

Through Section 32 authority, USDA can direct funding to support commodity markets during periods of imbalance, helping to steady prices and assist producers when they face economic hardship or sudden disruptions. This mechanism provides timely relief and contributes to maintaining a more stable and resilient agricultural economy. Reaches producers in every region. From pulse growers on the Northern Plains and in the Pacific Northwest, to tree nut, raisin, and citrus growers, to catfish farmers in the South, rice growers, pork and poultry producers, and the West Coast’s Pacific whiting fleet, these dollars flow to farm country nationwide.

From pulse growers on the Northern Plains and in the Pacific Northwest, to tree nut, raisin, and citrus growers, to catfish farmers in the South, rice growers, pork and poultry producers, and the West Coast’s Pacific whiting fleet, these dollars flow to farm country nationwide. Supports rural jobs. Every purchase supports the processors, packers, haulers, and workers who move food from the farm to the table, keeping dollars circulating in rural economies.



Agricultural Marketing Service Section 32 Purchases

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) continuously purchases a variety of domestically produced and processed agricultural products. These “USDA Foods” are provided to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Administration nutrition assistance programs and are a vital component of the nation’s nutrition safety net.

USDA AMS will purchase $472.5 million of the following commodities: Chickpeas ($20 million) Lentils ($29 million) Split Peas ($37 million) Dried Fruit Mix ($10 million) Raisins ($25 million) Grapefruit ($10 million) Oranges ($10 million) Hazelnuts ($22 million) Almonds ($30 million) Pacific Whiting ($12 million) Farm-raised Catfish ($20 million) Pork ($41 million) Chicken ($20 million) Dairy ($165.5 million) Rice ($21 million)

Information source: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)