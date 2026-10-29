Texas Children’s Hospital Opens Detransition Clinic Following $10 Million Settlement

Texas Children’s Hospital has opened a detransition clinic under a $10 million settlement with the State of Texas and the federal government, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced October 27, 2026. Image: https://www.texaschildrens.org/ for illustration purposes only

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Texas Border Business

HOUSTON, Texas — Texas Children’s Hospital has opened a detransition clinic under a $10 million settlement with the State of Texas and the federal government, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced October 27, 2026.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Image: X



Paxton’s office described the facility as the first of its kind in the United States. The clinic’s opening fulfills a central requirement of a settlement announced in May and finalized in August following an investigation into the hospital’s gender-transition services and Medicaid billing practices.

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According to the Attorney General’s Office, the settlement resolves claims that Texas Children’s improperly billed Medicaid for gender-transition interventions, including procedures the state alleged were not allowable under Texas law.

The hospital agreed to pay $10 million, including $8,576,000 allocated to the State of Texas, according to Paxton’s August 5 announcement. https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-paxton-finalizes-historic-settlement-texas-childrens-hospital-creating-first-ever?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The agreement also requires the hospital to permanently terminate medical staff privileges for several physicians and amend its bylaws concerning gender-transition interventions.

Texas Children’s must fully fund the detransition clinic for its first five years, allowing eligible patients to receive services without charge. The hospital must also promote the clinic on its website. https://www.texaschildrens.org/departments/detransition-clinic?utm_source=chatgpt.com

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“In accordance with my settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital, the nation’s first-ever Detransition Clinic is now open,” Paxton said in his October 27 announcement. https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-announces-nations-first-ever-detransition-clinic-now-open-result-his?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The hospital’s website confirms that the clinic provides detransition-related medical care for patients through age 21 and related obstetric and gynecologic services for patients older than 21. https://www.texaschildrens.org/departments/detransition-clinic?utm_source=chatgpt.com

According to Texas Children’s, the clinic offers individualized treatment through several medical specialties, including endocrinology, surgery, primary care, fertility counseling, psychiatry, psychology, social work, case management, and speech pathology.

Because the services involve multiple specialties, patients may receive care at different Texas Children’s locations, depending on their medical needs and their treatment team’s recommendations.

The hospital’s website provides an online appointment request form. Staff contact patients who submit requests to schedule an initial virtual assessment to determine their care needs.

The settlement followed investigations by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice into allegations concerning gender-transition treatments and related billing practices.

When the agreement was announced in May, Texas Children’s disputed the government’s characterization of its conduct. In a statement reported by Fierce Healthcare, the hospital said it agreed to settle to avoid continued litigation expenses and preserve resources for patient care and research.

The hospital has since removed that statement. Its current website says the May statement and other earlier communications have been superseded under the settlement agreement.

The hospital’s current public statement also confirms that its providers and affiliated entities have permanently ceased performing the procedures defined in the agreement as sex-rejecting procedures, unless a change in law requires otherwise.

The settlement resolves the government’s claims without establishing, through the cited announcements alone, that a court independently determined liability.

Patients seeking information about the new clinic can visit the Texas Children’s Hospital website or contact the clinic at 832-824-4022.